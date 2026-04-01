The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Introduces a Surprise Nintendo Character in Post-Credit Tease for New Movie

In 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie brought almost everyone’s favorite Nintendo characters to the big screen. The film not only had the titular brothers, but also Bowser, Peach, the Toads, and the various Kong family members, enough characters that it seemed pretty clear that this film was being used as a launching pad for a larger Nintendo cinematic universe. The film even went out of its way to give Luigi a creepy sequence reminiscent of Luigi’s Mansion. As a result, its post-credit tease set up just one character for the future, teasing the imminent arrival of Yoshi.

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Here we are three years later, and not only did The Super Mario Galaxy Movie make good on the promise of that green dinosaur’s proper big-screen debut, but it also delivered what everyone was expecting by teasing what comes next. Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, yes, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie does have scenes that play out during the credits, and yes, they do make it clear what the next film in the series will partially be about (plus, what another spinoff movie will be about). As you may expect, SPOILERS follow for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s First Credit Scene Sets up A Star Fox Movie

The first post-credit scene in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie teases the spinoff film that everyone has been expecting. After introducing Fox McCloud from Star Fox into the mix, the sequel film makes it clear that the universe of that game is a different one from the world of Mario and that Fox has become trapped in this universe due to his Arwing’s warp drive being damaged. In the finale, Toad accompanies Fox to his ship, where he reveals the princess fixed his drive, and he’s headed home, taking off from a landing strip outside a prison and flying away until he’s but a twinkle in the night’s sky.

That’s not the end, though, as the scene continues to the inside of the prison, where Bowser (now Dry Bowser, but also reduced to a pile of bones) and his son, Bowser, Jr., plot their escape. Jr. is busy digging a tunnel to make their way out, only for a guard to start making their way down the hall in a menacing fashion. It’s unclear who it might be, Wario? Another Mario villain? But no, the scene reveals the iconic Lumalee, the nihilistic blue Luma from the first film, now having turned the tables on Bowser from the first movie.

The Super Mario Galaxy’s Final Credit Scene Brings Daisy to the Series

Just like the first movie, though, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has one last tease up its sleeve with a final post-credit scene. The final scene takes place back at the Gateway Galaxy, a key location from the film itself, where the tiny monkey thief, Ukiki, returns and does what he does (steals). In an attempt to run away with his newfound treasure, Ukiki is stopped by an unseen person. After the Whittle approaches and thanks the good Samaritan, do we learn who it is: Princess Daisy.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie sets up the arrival of Princess Daisy by having Luigi suggest to Mario that maybe Peach has a friend for him, the exact role that Daisy fits into in Nintendo’s games. Two things are worth noting, though. The first is that Daisy does not speak at all in her brief appearance on screen, meaning the producers of the film are keeping the role open and haven’t actually cast a voice actress in the role. The second is that with the film changing Rosalina and Peach to be sisters, it leaves open the door for the same to be done with Daisy. Why? Who knows, but no one could have predicted that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie would pull a Star Wars and make two of its only female characters related.

What remains to be seen about the third Super Mario Movie is what the title will be and what game it will pull from for its narrative. Given the implications of “Galaxy” being the tone setter for the sequel, one has to assume the third movie either goes bigger and picks something on a similar scale, like Super Mario Odyssey or Super Mario Wonder. That said, the next film will almost certainly arrive in the next two to three years, so get ready.