Every Mario Level in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (It Combines Multiple Games Into One)

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, like its 2023 predecessor, is a love letter to the decades of Nintendo video games that inspired it. Naturally, the film includes a slew of Easter eggs, surprises, cameos, and references to the countless Mario video games that have been released over the years, but also other franchises from Nintendo like Star Fox and Pikmin. Given the film directly referencing the Super Mario Galaxy games, though, in its title, fans would be correct to assume that the new movie goes heavy on recreating elements and moments from those games specifically, but they’re not the only ones.

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Though the “narrative” in most Mario games is simply “help the people that need it,” The Super Mario Galaxy Movie takes it to another level with its characters by expanding on that. Through the function of the narrative in the film means it doesn’t start and stop like going from level to level in a game, that doesn’t mean that the film throws out all of the iconic levels and settings from the games. In fact, it builds on those too, with surprise changes and some direct lifts. Naturally, spoilers will follow for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

13) Comet Observatory

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie opens with an iconic location that all gamers should recognize, the Comet Observatory, home to Rosalina and Luma. The version seen in the film has a similar shape to its appearances in the games, with an extended yard and long towers that give it a large top-like shape in the big picture. That said, the film version is much bigger, with more buildings and pads all around. Naturally, the Comet Observatory also includes the Library from the games.

12) Sand Kingdom

When we meet Mario and Luigi in the film, they arrive on the scene to address a complaint by the residents of Tostarena Town, who point them toward an Inverted Pyramid, from which a terrifying noise bellows out. All of this is lifted directly from the Sand Kingdom of Super Mario Odyssey, though the outfits that the two plumbers wear are more reminiscent of Mad Max than what the character wears in the level in the game.

11) Peach’s Castle

As expected, the primary location of Super Mario 64 remains a staple location in the new feature film. In the film, Peach’s Castle is as expansive and deep as it has always appeared from the outside, with countless rooms and hallways that we get to see much more of in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. If the paintings can be jumped into, though, that’s a detail that we haven’t seen yet.

10) Toad Town

The bustling Toad city from the Paper Mario and Mario & Luigi games returns once again, having made its big screen debut in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. In The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, it’s largely the same, with houses and shops that are all inhabited and run by Toads. Mario and Luigi do their best to stop trouble there in a montage.

9) Giant Land

Another key world seen in that montage is one that modern and classic Mario fans will recognize, as Mario and Luigi run away from gigantic Goombas. This calls back to two levels: Giant Land from Super Mario Bros. 3 and Supermassive Galaxy from Super Mario Galaxy 2, both of which come equipped with mega-sized versions of all the foes from the game. Since this scene is set in the Mushroom Kingdom, it’s likely that it’s more paying homage to the former, but given the Galactic setting, the latter likely still has some influence.

8) Drip Drop Galaxy (And More)

As Peach and Toad make their way to the Gateway Galaxy in the film, they pass by a slew of different plants from both of the Galaxy games. Among them are Drip Drop Galaxy with its vast waters and tiny islands, but also a Star Bunny planet, and the Gusty Garden Galaxy, both of which can be seen briefly on screen.

7) Gateway Galaxy

Though it carries the same name as the level from Super Mario Galaxy, the Gateway Galaxy appears in the film in a much different capacity. This isn’t completely unexpected since the movie doesn’t visit many of the tiny planets from the game itself, which means that the Gateway Galaxy in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is more like an airport and travel hub than how it appears in the games. It’s a pretty big change, but one that makes sense in context.

6) Honeyhive Galaxy

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Another key location from Super Mario Galaxy that appears in the movie, with major changes, is the Honeyhive Galaxy. In the film, the planet is filled with massive flowers and even a honey cave where it’s implied the bees are used as slave labor. The only thing that’s very similar in the film compared to the game is the Honey Queen, the leader who is just as massive on the big screen as in Galaxy.

5) Fossil Falls

After Fox McCloud’s Arwing crashes, in the film, they land on a planet that seems quite tame by comparison, only for Baby Mario and Baby Luigi to find the most dangerous inhabitant in a hungry T. rex. This one is easy for game fans to spot, as it’s clearly Fossil Falls from Cascade Kingdom, as seen in Super Mario Odyssey.

4) Bowser Jr.’s Airship Armada

Seen only in the background as Bowser Jr. brings his father back into the fold, Galaxy players will recognize Bowser Jr.’s Airship Armada from the game, as a slew of airships can be seen in the film floating through the galaxy. We don’t actually visit them in the film, which remains a piece of Mario lore that has yet to be realized on the big screen.

3) Space Junk Galaxy

The final base of operations for Bowser, Bowser Jr., and their Koopa army, the Space Junk Galaxy from Super Mario Galaxy, gets shouted out by name in the film. Though quite different from how it appears in the games, the Space Junk Galaxy is also home to Planet Bowser, which seems to have taken a lot of inspiration from World Bowser from Super Mario 3D World, with its theme park aesthetic.

2) Freezeflame Galaxy

As Mario and the gang approach Planet Bowser, they do yet another blink-and-you’ll-miss-it tour of other planets and galaxies as seen in the games. Most notably among them is the Lava Core Planet, which they all fly through, but others can also be seen like the Peanut-shaped planet.

1) World 1-4

After Mario and Peach successfully beat Bowser Jr’s defense system (itself a clear callback to the incredibly difficult levels you’ll find in Super Mario Maker), The Super Mario Galaxy Movie pays homage to one of the most iconic elements of Mario games: the bridge battle with Bowser. First seen in level 1-4 in the original Super Mario Bros., the film literally has Mario and Peach fight Bowser on a bridge, run past him, and use an axe to chop the bridge down and Bowser into a lava moat.