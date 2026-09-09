4 Years Ago, A New Horror Movie Shocked Audiences Thanks to Insane Twists (And the Director’s Comedy Background)

Considering the frequency that horror movies release, it’s always impressive when one manages to be a break out hit, especially if it is an original story. Luckily, one of the best original horror movies of the 2020s hit theaters four years ago, with the dark comedy launching the career of one of the best horror directors working today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans of sketch comedy undoubtedly are familiar with the Whitest Kids U’ Know, a troupe which got its own TV show in 2007. Political, raunch, and immesnely creative, Trevor Moore, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams, Darren Trumeter, and Zach Cregger starred in some of the most viral sketches of the 2000s and 2010s, many of which are still reposted to this day. However, one of these individuals made the jump from comedy to horror in the 2020s, creating a unique blend of the two genres that has become a hit with fans and critics alike.

Zach Cregger’s Barbarian Hit Theaters On September 9, 2022

The film that would eventually become Barbarian began as a writing experiment for Zach Cregger, with him developing a short story about a woman who realizes that she has double booked an AirBnB with a man who sets off all her red flags. Eventually, Cregger added a comedic twist to the story, leading him to develop the idea into a feature screenplay. Cregger shopped the script around to different production companies and actors, eventually landing a $4.5 million budget and a cast consisting of Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long. 20th Century Studios agreed to distribute the film, and while it was at risk of going direct to streaming, positive test screenings convinced Disney to give the film a theatrical run.

So, Barbarian hit theaters on September 9, 2022, beginning Cregger’s legendary horror run. Initially, the film was marketed as a simple horror thriller, advertising the original premise of a double-booked AirBnB. It didn’t look like anything special, but when the first batch of audience members arrived at the theater, they learned that looks can be deceiving. When the story switches focus to AJ and the film’s monster, a beastly naked woman, it becomes far more comedic, turning the original thriller tone on its head. The film received incredibly positive reception, and through word of mouth, the movie became a major hit. The film had a shockingly low second-weekend drop at the box office, and wound up making $46.2 million by the end of its run.

Even after the end of its theatrical run, new audience members continued to discover the film on recommendation, turning Barbarian into one of the most well-known horror films of the 2020s. Although Cregger had previously been known for comedy, Barbarian proved that he had a knack for horror films, with his original ideas and comedic twists exploding onto the scene at a time where originality was being craved. So, Cregger soon began work on his next film, this time with a much bigger cast, a much larger budget, and a much more ambitious story.

Less than three years after Barbarian, Weapons hit theaters, this time telling multiple interconnected stories about individuals in a small town where an entire classroom of children has mysteriously gone missing. Distributed by Warner Bros., Weapons proved that Cregger wasn’t a one-hit wonder. The film made $270 million against a budget of $38 million, showing that Cregger could handle blockbusters. While Weapons was a far bigger film, Barbarian still deserves a lot of credit. It not only launched one of the most successful horror directors of the modern era, but it also shifted the entire horror landscape into one where horror-comedy is more popular than ever.

Cregger’s Next Horror Movie Sees Him Take On Gaming’s Most Iconic Horror Franchise

Image Courtesy of Sony Pictures Releasing

Cregger’s next movie is almost here, as on September 27, 2026, Resident Evil will hit theaters. The Barbarian director has been trusted with the keys to Capcom’s iconic gaming franchise, amid a revival for the video games due to the success of the most recent trilogy. Cregger’s Resident Evil film will reboot the movie series, telling the story of a medical courier who is making a delivery to Raccoon City amid the initial outbreak from Resident Evil 2.

It is rare that someone like Cregger comes around, as his mastery of comedy and horror has allowed him to occupy a unique niche, one that has found him tons of success. Cregger has been vocal about how the tragic passing of his Whitest Kids U’ Know co-founder Trevor Moore has been influential on his horror work, possibly leading the director to find his love for mixing comedic moments with tragic stories. This has undoubtedly lead to some great art, and hopefully Resident Evil will continue Cregger’s stellar track record.