Halloween Ends Director David Gordon Green Speaks Out on His Sequel to The Exorcist

When Halloween Ends, the exorcism begins. As revealed in 2021, David Gordon Green — director of the rebooted Halloween sequel trilogy that Ends on October 14th with the final showdown between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) — is giving Pazuzu the 2018's Halloween treatment. Ellen Burstyn is reprising her role as Chris MacNeil, mother of the demonically-possessed Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair), in the 50-years-later Exorcist sequel to the original 1973 adaptation directed by William Friedkin. Green's Halloween trilogy producers Universal Pictures and Blumhouse are partnering with Halloween Ends streamer Peacock and Morgan Creek to launch its new Exorcist trilogy on October 13th, 2023.

Speaking to Variety at the Halloween Ends red carpet premiere Tuesday, the Pineapple Express and Stronger director expressed excitement about stepping into two of horror's most iconic franchises.

"I'm honored to step into something that's so valuable in cinema history, and knowing that there is a fanbase that is curious, aware, alert, potentially concerned seeing what we're up to," Green said. "But what I like is, people ask, 'Is it stressful...?' I say, 'No, it's exciting because I've spent so much of my life making movies and you're just begging an audience to tune in or see what's going on or buy a ticket to a movie.'"

Green added: "With [Halloween and The Exorcist], I've got stories to tell. I've got an imagination I'm trying to express. The way that I can do that within these properties is an incredible opportunity."

The Exorcist sequel reunites Green with his Halloween co-writer Danny McBride and Halloween Kills co-writer Scott Teems, who developed the story for the sequel penned by Green and Peter Sattler (Camp X-Ray). Jason Blum (The Black Phone, Halloween Ends) is producing for Blumhouse, with David Robinson (2004's Exorcist: The Beginning, TV's The Exorcist) and James Robinson (2005's Exorcist prequel Dominion) producing for Morgan Creek Entertainment, producers of the franchise since 1990's The Exorcist III.

Working with Burstyn, who was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the 1973 original horror classic, is like "calling your spiritual advisor."

"In a lot of these experiences, I'm looking to talent that is so established and insightful, so I just ask a lot of questions and hear what their perspective on the world is and how that informs their creativity," Green told Variety. "We go deep. Me and Ellen, it is fun. It's like calling your spiritual advisor, so we're communicating on different levels, and it's important for a project like this to have that respect of what people have going on inside."

Universal and Blumhouse's untitled Exorcist sequel is slated to release on October 13th, 2023. Halloween Ends opens in theaters and is streaming on Peacock this Friday, October 14th.