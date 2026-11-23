It has been 40 years since a beloved cult director and his leading actor set out to make an H.P. Lovecraft short story into a movie that became an instant cult classic. In 1920, Lovecraft sat down and wrote the horror short story “From Beyond,” a tale that was first published 14 years later in a magazine called The Fantasy Fan. The story was told from the first-person point of view of an unnamed narrator who had experiences with a scientist named Tillinghast, a man who created a device that helped people see outside the scope of accepted reality. The alternate dimension it reveals is full of murderous monsters that attempt to get into our world. It is the type of Lovecraftian horror the author helped create.

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Director Stuart Gordon and actor Jeffrey Combs set out to turn this H.P. Lovecraft short story into a movie, and on October 24, 1986, From Beyond was released into theaters. While the movie was a box office flop, it received decent reviews and has gone on to become a beloved cult classic for horror fans.

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From Beyond Delivers a Perfect Lovecraftian Horror Experience

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In From Beyond, Ted Sorel stars as Dr. Edward Pretorius, a hedonistic and ambitious scientist who creates a machine called the Resonator that allows him to see beyond our reality. It is the same idea as in the short story, but what happens at the end of the short story, when the monsters invade our world, happens at the beginning of the movie. A creature from the alternate dimension bites his assistant, Dr. Crawford Tillinghast (Jeffrey Combs), and then Pretorius, mad with power, turns the machine up to full power and ends up dying by decapitation. Crawford is then arrested for his murder.

The movie then follows Crawford as he begins to mutate into something otherworldly. He meets a doctor named Katherine (Barbara Crampton) and is accompanied by a detective named Bubba Brownlee (Ken Foree), who is investigating Pretorius’ death. They return to the lab, and when Crawford turns the machine back on, the creatures come back, including Dr. Pretorius, whose consciousness is now altered and part of the other world. From there, the movie becomes a Lovecraftian body-horror nightmare.

The movie cost Gordon $2.5 million to make, but it only brought in $1.3 million at the box office. However, it still received positive reviews, with a 73% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 70% audience rating. The critics’ consensus on Rotten Tomatoes reads, “From Beyond stands as a stunningly grotesque Lovecraft adaptation with a dazzling blend of chilling effects and brainy, cosmic horror.”

Stuart Gordon Owes His Career to Lovecraftian Themes

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Stuart Gordon specialized in experimental horror, and it was clear throughout his entire career that H.P. Lovecraft was his biggest influence. Just as Sam Raimi created his movies with Bruce Campbell by his side in the lead roles, Gordon had Jeffrey Combs by his side most of the time. The two are as interconnected as Raimi and Campbell, but their work was so offbeat that they never had the same crossover success as Raimi and Campbell, though their movies all stand as cult classics, especially for people who love cosmic horror.

From Beyond is the second of his collaborations with Combs and horror legend Barbara Crampton (who also starred in Re-Animator). It was, in fact, his splatter masterpiece Re-Animator that made him a horror icon. Just like From Beyond, Re-Animator was also based on an H.P. Lovecraft story, a serial novelette called “Herbert West — Reanimator.” Once again, this was a cosmic body-horror film. But this was about bringing the dead back to life, and how that was never a smart idea. Just like in From Beyond, a scientist who tried to play God ended up falling in the end.

Both movies also share the trait of using Lovecraft’s stories as a launching pad rather than the template for the movies. With the foundation laid by Lovecraft in his stories, Gordon was able to create something new and fresh, while still maintaining the themes and ideas that the master sci-fi author built into his stories. From Beyond goes even further than Re-Animator. While Re-Animator was a gross-out horror tale, From Beyond just throws the goopy creatures at the audience and turns the scientist Pretorius into something beyond words. It is body horror that eclipses anything David Cronenberg was doing at the time, at least as far as gross-out effects are concerned. It is also bitingly funny, which is where Gordon was able to really shine, making his Lovecraftian horror movies unlike any other in the subgenre.

Have you seen From Beyond? Let us know your thoughts on this Lovecraftian horror movie in the comments below.