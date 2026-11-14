Mark Hamill Quietly Delivered Two of the Best Stephen King Performances, And They Couldn’t Be More Different

Mark Hamill might be best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, but that isn’t all that he has done. While his biggest secondary role was voicing the Joker in the DC animated world, he almost retired from live-action acting until he got some big roles in recent years. This included not just one, but two Stephen King adaptations. The biggest thing about these two movies is that neither of them is a pure horror movie from the author best known as the King of Horror. Instead, one is a brilliant fantasy story directed by one of King’s most beloved new filmmakers, and the other is a sci-fi dystopian movie that several big-name directors have wanted to make for years.

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Mark Hamill had a key role in the Stephen King fantasy movie The Life of Chuck, which had a festival release in 2024 and its theatrical release in 2025. He then appeared in a villainous role in the 2025 dystopian movie The Long Walk, a story that King wrote under the pseudonym Richard Bachman.

Mark Hamill Was a Villain in The Long Walk

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The Long Walk was a movie that many filmmakers had been trying to crack for years. Stephen King published the novel while he was still anonymously publishing under the pseudonym of Richard Bachman. This was King’s chance to prove that he could write under a different name, in different genres, and still find an audience. He didn’t want to get pigeonholed into the horror genre, and this gave him a chance to write sci-fi stories, psychological dramas, and, in this case, a dystopian thriller.

The Long Walk takes place in a future where the government forces a group of teenagers who signed up for the game to walk nonstop. When a walker drops below a certain speed three times, they are shot and killed. The last one alive wins a fortune that will last a lifetime. This is a lot like The Hunger Games, but with people walking rather than fighting each other. It was also published 29 years before Suzanne Collins wrote The Hunger Games. Over the years, George A. Romero, Frank Darabont, and André Øvredal all wanted to direct it, but none of them could crack the story for the big screen.

This changed when Francis Lawrence, who also directed The Hunger Games sequels, signed on with a script by JT Mollner. The movie was as relentless as the beloved King story, and it featured a great young cast. One of the most impressive casting choices was to bring on Mark Hamill in a role against type. While he voiced the Joker for years in animation, most of Hamill’s movies have featured him as a good guy. Here, Hamill played the Major, the military man in charge of ordering the deaths of those who fall behind. It is a dark role and very different from his role in the other big 2025 Stephen King release.

Mark Hamill Was a Protective Grandfather in The Life of Chuck

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Unlike The Long Walk, The Life of Chuck was based on a more recent novella by Stephen King. Released in 2020 in the short story collection If It Bleeds, “The Life of Chuck” was a story told in three acts, with the final act first, and then it goes backward through the life of a man named Charles “Chuck” Krantz. In the movie, Tom Hiddleston plays Chuck, and the film takes the daring chance of telling the story the same way that King wrote it, in reverse chronology. It makes sense that it remained faithful to the story because Mike Flanagan wrote and directed it, and he has become the most acclaimed King filmmaker in recent years.

As for Mark Hamill’s role here, he plays Albie Krantz, Chuck’s paternal grandfather. Albie and his wife, Sarah (Mia Sara), took in Chuck when he was a child after Chuck’s parents died in an accident. Sarah teaches Chuck how to dance, and that becomes the boy’s greatest love. However, his grandfather, an accountant, teaches Chuck a love of math, believing the child would be better off growing up to become an accountant as well, rather than chasing a dream to be a dancer. Albie is also hiding a secret, and it all centers on a cupola that he has banned Chuck from ever going into. It is that secret that leads Chuck on the journey of his life.

In The Long Walk, Hamill plays a man whose only job is to end the lives of young men for public entertainment. He is determined, very scary, and the true villain of the movie. In The Life of Chuck, he plays a kind older man who is overly protective of his grandson, while also holding a secret that he hides from the boy to protect him even further. Albie knows all about the fear of death, but from the other side of the Major in The Long Walk. Both movies rank among the best Stephen King adaptations of all time, and Hamill delivers incredibly distinctive performances in both.

Which Mark Hamill performance do you consider his best in a Stephen King movie? Let us know your favorite Hamill performances outside of Star Wars in the comments below.