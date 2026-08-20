44 Years Ago, A Cult Fantasy Movie Premiered, But Its Life on Cable Gave Us a Franchise (And a Great Joke)

It has been 44 years since a cult fantasy movie was released into theaters, and while it wasn’t a huge success there, its life on cable television turned it into a franchise. In 1982, Don Coscarelli was coming off his breakout movie, Phantasm (1979), and he was looking to get his next project off the ground. He wanted to go much bigger, and instead of making another horror movie, he wanted to direct a sword-and-sorcery epic. What resulted was the movie The Beastmaster, which was based on the 1959 novel The Beast Master, but the film took that book’s futuristic sci-fi setting and took it back in time to set it in more of a historical fantasy setting.

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On August 20, 1982, The Beastmaster was released into theaters, but it wasn’t until two years later, when it arrived on HBO, that it became a success and helped create a great joke.

The Beastmaster Became a Franchise Thanks to HBO

Image Courtesy of MGM

The original novel was called The Beast Master and featured a man named Hosteen Storm, a former soldier who has empathic and telepathic connections with genetically altered animals, fighting on an Earth that has already been destroyed by a war. Coscarelli co-wrote the script for The Beastmaster with Paul Pepperman and changed things to take place in the past, changing the hero to a man named Dar (Marc Singer). Dar had been able to communicate telepathically with animals since he was a child, something his father told him to keep a secret.

After his village is destroyed by the Juns, he sets out as the only survivor to seek revenge. Along the way, he befriends a group of animals, including the golden eagle Sharak, a pair of ferrets named Kodo and Podo, and the black panther named Ruh (although it was actually a tiger painted black). Dar then sets out to save the people from the Juns and an evil cult leader named Maax. He also met a young woman named Kiri. Tanya Roberts played Kiri after the executive producer shot down Coscarelli’s first choice, Demi Moore. The script was so different from the novel that the original author asked to have her name removed from the final film, but that didn’t stop the movie from ending up as a cult classic.

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The Beastmaster premiered in theaters on August 20, 1982, but it wasn’t a box office success. Its first weekend only saw it hit fourth place behind ET: The Extra-Terrestrial, Friday the 13th Part 3, and An Officer and a Gentleman. The second weekend, it dropped to fifth, with The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas moving ahead of it. By the third weekend, it dropped to 10th, and it was out of the top 10 by the fourth week. In all, it finished with $10.7 million domestically on a $9 million estimated budget. The movie also received mixed reviews, earning a 50% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, with some complaining it was overly long and looked cheap, and others praising its comic book atmosphere.

While this seemed like it should have killed the franchise, HBO saved it and helped turn it into a cult favorite, launching a franchise. The Beastmaster received two sequels, with Beastmaster 2: Through the Portal of Time arriving in 1991 and Beastmaster III: The Eye of Braxus airing as a made-for-television film in 1996. Singer returned for both sequels. There was also a syndicated Beastmaster TV series in 1999 starring Daniel Goddard that ran for three seasons and 66 episodes. Singer also returned to this TV series, but as a different character in the third season.

The Beastmaster’s HBO Run Created a Funny Joke

Image Courtesy of MGM

The Beastmaster became a huge cult classic and launched the franchise thanks solely to HBO and how many times the movie aired on that premium cable network. The movie made its debut on HBO on January 20, 1984, and audiences of a specific age seemed to always find it playing on the network no matter when they turned it on. In fact, this created a running joke that HBO stood for “Hey, Beastmaster’s On.” This was even stolen later by the basic cable network TBS, where fans said it stood for “The Beastmaster Station.”

This run saw the movie playing constantly on weekend afternoons and late nights when younger audience members were tuning in, and that helped push both The Beastmaster and star Singer into the cult favorite stratosphere. While movies like Conan the Barbarian, which was released in the same year, and Red Sonja, which was released three years later, are more famous, The Beastmaster has managed to remain a genre favorite, especially for people who watched HBO in the 1980s.