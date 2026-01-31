7 Underrated Sword & Sorcery Fantasy Shows You’ve Just Got To Watch

Fantasy as a broad category is already a pretty underrepresented genre in the world of television, and this goes even moreso for sword and sorcery fantasy. Sword and sorcery narrows the scope of what the term “fantasy” can encapsulate, with it mostly focusing on knights, dragons, mythical lands, and magic users. There are some obvious TV shows that fit into this fantasy category, but it’s hard to think of more than a few.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Game of Thrones is the most popular sword and sorcery show, with it reshaping the TV landscape of the 2010s. Earlier shows like Conan the Barbarian and Xena: Warrior Princess were incredibly popular, even though they were a bit campy. However, these seven sword and sorcery shows are incredibly underrated, and fans of the genre who are looking for new adventures should definitely check them out.

7) He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (2021)

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is a classic franchise that has been done countless times over. A live-action He-Man movie just released its first trailer, proving how popular it still is. However, nobody talks about the fantastic 2021 series. Arguably the best entry in the franchise, it is a unique spin on He-Man, with it currently sitting at 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.

6) BeastMaster

Image courtesy of CTV

Based on the 1982 film of the same name, the 1999 TV series BeastMaster is a forgotten gem of the late 90s. The series centers around Dar, a hero with the ability to communicate with animals. While the show definitely has its campy moments, it still holds up, and should especially be watched by fans of the movie.

5) The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time is one of Amazon’s biggest fantasy shows, but almost nobody talks about it, considering how fantastic it is. The series follows Rosamund Pike’s Moraline as she takes five young people under her wing in order to find out if one is the reincarnation of the Dragon. The series was cancelled after three seasons due to low viewership, which is a shame, as it deserves to be just as big as Game of Thrones.

4) Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell

Image courtesy of BBC

Based on Susanna Clarke’s novel of the same name, Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell is a seven-part series that is set in a world where the use of magic has fallen from popularity. However, the titular protagonists revive magic, making the world much more fantastical. The fantasy series takes a relatively grounded world and mixes it with a unique tone and style, and since it’s so short, it is a fantastic watch.

3) Lockwood and Co.

Image courtesy of Netflix

Based on the Jonathan Stroud book series of the same name, Lockwood and Co. is set in an alternate Britain where ghosts have been rising from the grave for decades. Only children are able to see the ghosts, with them being tasked to fight them with magic and swords.

Magic and swords are plastered all over the show, meaning that it is undoubtedly swords and sorcery. However, rather than being about dragons and nights, it is a supernatural detective story. This incredibly unique spin means that it is left out of many sword and sorcery conversations, despite it being one of the freshest takes on the genre. Unfortunately, Netflix cancelled the show after its first season in 2023.

2) The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

When news broke that Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal was coming back in the form of a Netflix show, fans were ecstatic. Once the series came out, however, it was barely talked about shortly after it was released. The prequel series follows three Gelflings as they unite to save their planet from the Darkening. This epic story was contained within one season, and it was cancelled shortly after its 2019 premiere.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is one of the best legacy sequels ever, and it happens to contain an incredibly unique sword and sorcery world. The puppets used in the series give the show a feeling like no other fantasy project. Plus, the series features incredibly talented actors like Anya Taylor-Joy, Taron Egerton, Simon Pegg, Mark Hamill, Harris Dickinson, Jason Isaacs, Benedict Wong, Andy Samberg, Sigourney Weaver, and more.

1) Galavant

Galavant is one of the most interesting fantasy TV shows to have hit the airwaves in the past decade, and while its popularity is increasing, it is still pretty niche. The series follows the titular hero as he goes on a quest to face off with King Richard, the monarch who stole the love of his life. The musical fantasy comedy series started in 2015 and ran for two seasons, but this wasn’t long enough.

Almost nobody talks about Galavant, despite it being one of the best modern takes on classic fantasy comedy like Monty Python and The Holy Grail. The incredible worldbuilding, fantastic music, and hilarious situations make the show one of the best examples of lighthearted sword and sorcery, and fans looking for a fun fantasy adventure need to watch it.