After 4 Decades, Ripley’s Iconic Aliens Quote Still Lives Rent-Free in Every Sci-Fi Fan’s Head

Alien is one of the most beloved sci-fi franchises of all time, and while it is known for being moody and quiet, it also delivered one of the most badass lines in cinematic history. Ridley Scott’s 1979 film combines the sci-fi and horror genres by having a group of space truckers face off against a stalking, deadly alien on a dark ship, with the only survivor being Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley. The original film is absolutely beloved, and while it has inspired countless other films, the Alien franchise’s most iconic line actually doesn’t come from it.

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Instead, it comes from the first Alien sequel, 1986’s Aliens. James Cameron took over directorial responsibilities for the second film, with him deciding to focus on the action aspect of the franchise more than the moody horror of the original. Aliens is home to many of the franchise’s most iconic elements, including the space marines, the exosuit, the supporting cast, the Xenomorph Queen, and this beloved line.

“Get Away From Her, You Bitch!” Is Still The Alien Franchise’s Most Iconic Line

Near the end of Aliens, Ripley believes she has escaped the station that she has been stuck in for the bulk of the movie. She, Newt, Bishop, and Hicks are all aboard the dropship when it takes off, leaving the horrors of LV-426 behind. However, it isn’t long before they realize that the Xenomorph Queen has stowed away on their escape pod, with her launching a surprise attack against the squad. She rips Bishop in half and prepares to attack Newt, and the tension is at an all-time high. Luckily, a panel door slides open, haze pours out, and Ripley (now wearing an exosuit) says: “Get away from her, you bitch.”

This line is easily the most exciting part of Aliens, as Ripley’s confidence shows that she finally has the upper hand. Throughout the first two films, the Xenomorphs have been near-unstoppable killing machines that Ripley could never beat in hand-to-hand combat. However, now that Ripley is in the exosuit, she can take on the Queen.

The Queen’s endangerment of Newt is the perfect motivation for Ripley to have this powerful outburst, as the line is far more quippy than anything she has said throughout the preceding saga. This is what makes the line so powerful, as Ripley is just as protective of her child figure as the Queen is of her eggs. Their parental instincts are what are putting them at odds, and this pent-up anger finally explodes in the climax of Aliens. This line kicks off the final fight between Ripley and the Queen, ending with the alien being pushed through the ship’s airlock into the cold darkness of space.

This Aliens line is quoted constantly throughout pop culture, and even by the franchise itself. In 2024’s Alien: Romulus, Andy says the same line right before he fights a Xenomorph who is attacking Rain, with the not-so-subtle reference being a direct nod to Aliens. There are tons of iconic moments and lines from throughout the many Alien movies, TV shows, comics, and more, but none of them compare to this endlessly quotable line from Aliens.