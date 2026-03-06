Alan Ritchson’s New Netflix Movie Is The Closest Thing To A Reacher Prequel (But With A Twist)

The new Netflix film starring Alan Ritchson can double as a Reacher prequel, but with one storytelling twist. Based on Lee Child’s famous novels, Reacher became an immediate hit for Amazon Prime when it premiered in 2022. Ritchson plays the former military police officer turned drifter in the series, with each season of the show adapting a book from the source material.

So far, the Amazon Prime crime show has already tackled Killing Floor, Bad Luck and Trouble, and Persuader, respectively. Reacher season 4 is confirmed to adapt Gone Tomorrow, which takes place in New York and follows attempts to solve a case involving a mysterious death in the subway. Understandably, the show has been mostly focused on the character’s modern adventures, and that storytelling approach will likely continue moving forward. However, for those who want to see more of his backstory, Ritchson’s new Netflix movie could scratch the itch.

Alan Ritchson Is A Soldier In Active Duty In War Machine

The Bad Luck and Trouble-based Reacher season 2 offered the most when it came to Jack’s military history as a member of the 110th Special Investigations Unit. That said, it wasn’t nearly enough to really learn what it was like for him to be an active service member. In Ritchson’s new film, War Machine, he plays an unnamed soldier throughout the movie, only known as 81 — his Ranger Assessment Selection Program number. His motivations for becoming a ranger aren’t just part of his professional arc, as he’s also motivated by the death of his brother, who died in battle.

Because Reacher sets its main story in the present-time, it barely shows Jack in action when he was still serving. This doesn’t mean that the show lacks any fight sequences, but all of them have been with him as a civilian. Reacher season 2‘s flashback sequences were more focused on establishing the dynamic of the 110th Special Investigations Unit than actually showing them in action. War Machine fills that void, as Ritchson’s 81 spends a good chunk of the film in battle as an active member of the rangers.

War Machine’s Sci-Fi Element Differentiates It From Reacher

While War Machine poses as a seemingly straightforward war movie, it has a secret twist that separates it from Reacher. Unlike the Amazon Prime hit, which has maintained its groundedness throughout its run thus far, there’s a sci-fi element to the Patrick Hughes-directed flick. During 81 and his other teammates’ endeavor in War Machine, they find themselves fighting an alien threat instead of a human enemy. What follows is a brutal fight for their survival.

Depending on the reception and viewership for War Machine, the show can return for a sequel. Since the film has just rolled out, it’s still early for Netflix to make that decision. For now, those who miss Reacher and are interested in something starring Ritchson, it’s the perfect watch for the weekend.

War Machine now streams on Netflix, while Reacher is available on Amazon Prime.

