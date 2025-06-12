Reacher Season 4 Book Finally Revealed (And It’s Not What Fans Expected)

The fourth season of Reacher is one step closer to production, and fans finally have the answer to the question they’ve been asking since the Season 3 finale earlier this year. Up until this point, everyone has wondered which of Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels would be adapted for Season 4, and the creative team has kept that information under lock and key. Things changed on Thursday, however, as the official social accounts for Reacher finally announced the book that will provide the inspiration for next season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thursday morning saw the star Alan Ritchson (along with the Reacher accounts) post a photo of himself holding a copy of Lee Child’s 2009 novel Gone Tomorrow in one hand, with four fingers up on the other hand. The caption included a quote from the book, along with confirmation that Season 4 of Reacher will indeed be based on Gone Tomorrow.

Gone Tomorrow is the 16th novel in Child’s series, and will be the newest Jack Reacher book to be adapted by the Amazon show since it began four seasons ago. Previously, that title belonged to Bad Luck and Trouble, the 14th book in the series that served as the source material for Season 2.

If you’re not familiar with the novel, Gone Tomorrow takes Jack Reacher back to New York City and Washington, D.C., following a confounding tragedy he witnesses on a subway. While riding on the New York subway at 2 o’clock in the morning, Reacher notices a woman acting suspiciously and her behavior mirrors that of a potential suicide bomber. As he talks to her to try and calm her down, she pulls out a gun and takes her own life, and Reacher is left with a long list of questions about what could have led her to those actions. As he looks into the woman’s past, he realizes she was on staff at the Pentagon, and there’s a whole web of secrets he wasn’t expecting to uncover.

This reveal was probably a surprise for a lot of Reacher fans, just because Gone Tomorrow often mentioned as one of the most popular books in the series. Persuader, for example, was one of the most requested books for the TV show to adapt prior to the announcement that it would be the story for Season 3. Many had been theorizing that the new season could be based on Die Trying, given that Ritchson himself mentioned that as the book he most wanted to see the show tackle.

What do you think of Reacher‘s choice for Season 4? Let us know in the comments!