Prime Video may not have started out as the most obvious home for great TV series, but that changed — fast. Over the years, the service has built a catalog that offers a bit of everything, from risky bets and surprisingly successful adaptations to creator-driven projects that really left a mark. Some of these shows became instant hits, while others grew through word of mouth and time, but all of them helped define what Prime Video is today in the streaming landscape. And when we talk about its best shows, the criteria go far beyond numbers or short-lived hype.

Putting these productions side by side also makes one thing clear: there’s no single “Prime Video type” of series. The platform consistently aims for versatility and ambition across genres. But with so many options, which ones actually stand above the rest? We’ve put together a list of the 10 best Prime Video TV series of all time, ranked from worst to best. Here, we consider impact, consistency, creative identity, and how much each show still matters to audiences today.

10) Daisy Jones & The Six

image courtesy of prime video

Daisy Jones & The Six knows exactly what it wants to be: a character-driven musical drama about creative ego and the emotional cost of fame. Adapted from Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel, the limited series is one of the best-produced titles on Prime Video, following the meteoric rise of a fictional ’70s rock band through a retrospective documentary-style narrative. In that structure, the conflicts between band members are gradually revealed to explain the group’s eventual collapse.

Upon release, the show blew up on social media thanks to its aesthetic and original music, as well as its smart approach to adapting the source material. Many viewers even openly wished the band were real. It’s a show that knows how to tell its story and is sensible about the limits of adapting a book. Still, compared to other Prime Video productions, Daisy Jones & The Six doesn’t leave a strong enough impact to rank any higher.

9) Reacher

image courtesy of prime video

Coming from Lee Child’s novels, Jack Reacher is a character who has made it to the big screen — and it didn’t quite work. The character only truly clicked once his story was told in a TV series format, and the result was a major win. Reacher is extremely effective at portraying the iconic former military police officer (Alan Ritchson) who gets pulled into criminal conspiracies while passing through small towns riddled with corruption. But the show’s biggest strength is something adaptations don’t always manage to achieve: staying faithful to the books.

On top of that, the series takes a very straightforward approach, with a solid mystery, sharply choreographed action, and a physically imposing lead who perfectly matches the original description. And at no point does Reacher try to reinvent the crime genre — it simply executes the formula with precision and consistency. That’s exactly why it became so popular. Its only limitation in this specific ranking is that it’s more functional than transformative (but that’s hardly a bad thing).

8) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

image courtesy of prime video

One of Prime Video’s most awarded series is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Still, when compared to other shows on the platform, it has a few limitations that keep it from being truly among the very best. The series follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a ’50s housewife who discovers a talent for stand-up comedy after a personal crisis, while facing gender barriers and rigid social expectations.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has a compelling premise, and at its peak, the show delivers rapid-fire dialogue, highly stylized and confident direction, and genuinely outstanding performances — especially from Brosnahan and Alex Borstein. However, looking at the full arc of the show matters: in its later seasons, it suffers from noticeable inconsistencies, losing momentum and narrative focus in its main storyline and in how some characters are used.

7) Good Omens

image courtesy of prime video

If you’ve never heard of Good Omens, chances are you’ve at least seen an image or clip of it online. The series stands out almost entirely because of its singular personality within Prime Video’s catalog. Adapting the novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, the show follows the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant), who form an unlikely alliance to stop the end of the world. To make that work, everything depends on the chemistry between its leads — and yes, that’s the show’s biggest strength. Even when the story becomes more episodic or slightly scattered, it never really loses its footing.

Good Omens is incredibly charming thanks to the performances, and its tone is truly unique. The humor is smart, and the way it turns the fantasy genre into something accessible and genuinely enjoyable is very, very effective. Some even consider it one of the best TV adaptations ever made. On the other hand, it isn’t the most structurally ambitious entry on this list.

6) Fallout

image courtesy of prime video

Even before its release, Fallout was already highly anticipated by video game fans and by new viewers who kept hearing about it after the announcement spread across social media. And it ultimately delivered. The series stands as a clear turning point for video game adaptations on TV. Set in a post-apocalyptic world centuries after a nuclear war, the story follows different characters trying to survive in a fractured society shaped by violence, irony, and retrofuturistic technology.

Fallout offers the kind of fidelity fans appreciate, while also telling a story that works just as well for first-time viewers. No matter who’s watching, it never feels confusing or inaccessible. On top of that, the show boasts a strong visual identity and impressively detailed worldbuilding, both essential for sci-fi and post-apocalyptic narratives. It’s an exemplary adaptation, even if it doesn’t yet carry the same historical weight as some of Prime Video’s older flagship series.

5) The Man in the High Castle

image courtesy of prime video

The Man in the High Castle may not be one of Prime Video’s most popular titles, but it was one of the platform’s first major dramatic bets — and a show that helped define what Prime Video could achieve in terms of ambition and narrative complexity. The series imagines an alternate reality in which Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan won World War II and split control of the United States. From there, viewers follow several characters caught between authoritarian regimes and growing resistance movements.

Because this premise hinges entirely on a “what if” scenario, the writing needs to be carefully calculated and precise — and for the most part, it is. The dense worldbuilding is another major strength, and the oppressive atmosphere never fades, even when the story occasionally loses focus. You remain immersed throughout, constantly absorbing the weight required to explore a story like this. No, The Man in the High Castle is not a perfect series, because uneven pacing and an unstable central focus do exist. However, those flaws never completely overshadow its strengths.

4) The Boys

image courtesy of prime video

The success of The Boys is far too loud to ignore. In a pop culture landscape largely dominated by Marvel and DC, this show made history by going in a completely different direction. Set in a world where superheroes are corporate-controlled celebrities, the story follows a group determined to expose and take down these so-called heroes, who are actually corrupt and dangerous. In short, the show works so well because it’s a sharp satire of an idealized superhero culture, unafraid to be aggressive, with graphic violence and very direct commentary on power, media, and idol worship (all of which clearly mirror real-world dynamics).

In some seasons, those elements can occasionally tip into excess, with shock value outweighing substance or certain subplots feeling less inspired. Still, The Boys‘ impact on the genre and its thematic relevance became too significant to let the series drop any lower on this ranking — though not quite enough to push it any higher either.

3) Invincible

image courtesy of prime video

Invincible is one of Prime Video’s smartest productions, taking a very different approach from The Boys by leaning into a more serious and less satirical tone. The show uses the superhero genre as a tool for emotional and moral deconstruction in an animation that follows Mark Grayson, a teenager who inherits powers and learns that being a hero comes with difficult choices and real consequences — especially when family secrets come to light. So what sets it apart? Its character development and narrative courage refuse to soften either the violence or the ethical dilemmas.

In short, it’s a mature deconstruction that knows exactly how to use the details to totally realize its vision. Plus, even though some people might assume otherwise, the animated format treats the audience with genuine seriousness. Overall, the writing, direction, voice acting, and production all work together seamlessly — nothing feels improvised or sloppy. Invincible is a top-tier, high-quality TV show.

2) Fleabag

image courtesy of prime video

You know when you watch a series that’s so good purely because of the writing? Sometimes it doesn’t even need a massive budget, because the way the story is told (and especially the dialogue) is enough. Fleabag is the ultimate example, achieving near-perfect narrative execution. Created by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the plot follows a woman dealing with grief, guilt, and self-sabotage, while breaking the fourth wall to pull the audience directly into her contradictions (arguably the series’ biggest strength).

It’s incredibly easy to get hooked, thanks to humor that’s sharp but never shallow; every joke serves the protagonist’s emotional development. Despite running for just two seasons, Fleabag completely redefined what TV dramedy can be. It earned critical acclaim, multiple awards, and remains widely remembered and missed by viewers today.

1) The Expanse

image courtesy of prime video

Even though The Expanse wasn’t originally a Prime Video series, it’s the platform that picked up the rights and brought back the show after it was canceled, which is pretty wild, considering that for nearly every sci-fi fan, this is a masterpiece. This production represents the peak of epic-scale TV, set in a future where humanity has colonized the solar system. The story dives into political conflicts between Earth, Mars, and the Asteroid Belt, while an even bigger threat begins to show up on the edges of known space.

The premise alone is compelling, but the show executes it with almost unmatched precision. Its biggest strength is combining hard sci-fi worldbuilding with complex characters and exploring topics like colonialism, inequality, and power. The thematic depth is enormous, and the show never loses its momentum — it’s consistent from start to finish (any mistakes are so minor they barely register). By far, The Expanse is the best series on Prime Video and one of the finest sci-fi shows produced in recent years.

Have you watched any of these shows? Got a favorite?