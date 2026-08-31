Before Barbie, Margot Robbie Showed Up In A Beloved Time-Travel Rom-Com With A Star Wars Villain

Over the past decade, Margot Robbie has solidified her position as one of the most bankable talents in Hollywood. She built her reputation by delivering commanding performances in major projects, shifting effortlessly from portraying disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya and the chaotic Harley Quinn in three different DC projects. Her career reached a peak with the release of Barbie, a cultural phenomenon that conquered the global box office and became a billion-dollar+ hit that Robbie also produced. By embracing the plastic aesthetic of the iconic doll and the importance of women finding their place in the world, Robbie proved she could anchor a massive franchise with her star power. However, long before she was headlining summer blockbusters and securing Academy Award nominations, Robbie collected smaller but equally interesting appearances in beloved genre films. That includes a charming 2013 British production.

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Written and directed by Richard Curtis, About Time blends the structure of a traditional romantic comedy with a supernatural twist, centering on a family whose male members possess the ability to travel back in time within their own lifespans. The narrative follows Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson), a young man who uses this power in a desperate attempt to find love and curate a perfect life. Gleeson is widely recognized for his role as the ruthless General Hux in the modern Star Wars sequel trilogy. However, his performance in About Time shows a completely different set of acting skills, as instead of the fascist sneer of the galactic villain, fans will find the awkwardness of an ordinary man. The project also features Rachel McAdams’s Mary as the primary romantic interest, while Robbie’s Charlotte steps into the narrative as a friend who becomes romantically entangled with Tim. Curiously, Robbie’s big breakthrough came in 2013 with The Wolf of Wall Street, where she starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, just a few months after About Time.

Is About Time Worth Watching?

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

About Time subverts the rom-com mechanics by using its science-fiction premise to explore the mundane beauty of everyday existence. The time travel element initially functions as a comedic device, allowing Tim to repeatedly undo minor social blunders and orchestrate the perfect initial encounter with Mary. There are no world-ending paradoxes or high-stakes temporal wars, and the protagonist simply wants a girlfriend. As the story unfolds, About Time meticulously tracks how Tim manipulates small variables to achieve what he wants, pushing against time as he learns that resetting the clock cannot change everything, and even someone blessed with his gifts must accept that pain and loss are unavoidable components of a meaningful existence. The movie’s grounded approach to a fantastical concept is a major reason why Margot Robbie fans should add About Time to their watchlist.

About Time also shifts the focus of the story, making the romance with Mary only one chapter of Tim’s journey. The movie also explores the relationship between Tim and his father, James Lake (Bill Nighy), who uses his own temporal abilities to spend extra hours reading in his study and enjoying quiet moments with his family. While we don’t want to spoil anything, their encounters raise new questions about how Tim can and should use his powers, keeping the narrative fresh. That means About Time is worth watching even if rom-coms are usually not your vibe, as the movie goes beyond what you would expect from the genre in more than one way.

bout Time is currently available to rent or purchase on major digital platforms.