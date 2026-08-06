3 Years Ago, a Box Office Sensation Broke a Record That Even Wonder Woman Couldn’t Touch

When Warner Bros. and Mattel first confirmed a live-action Barbie movie was in development, no one was particularly hopeful about the project. Toy-based films had a well-established reputation for critical and commercial disappointment, and a movie built around a fashion doll seemed to invite the same fate. That skepticism persisted through early production, but the following years steadily reshaped expectations. First, Greta Gerwig signed on to direct from a screenplay she co-wrote with Noah Baumbach, giving Barbie a filmmaker known for intimate character studies like Lady Bird and Little Women. Early images then revealed a candy-colored, self-aware production that leaned into satire rather than nostalgia, using its $145 million blockbuster budget to present a feminist critique of the doll’s own cultural legacy. Parallel to that, the film’s placement on the same release date as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer spiraled into the Barbenheimer phenomenon, a meme-driven double-feature trend that dominated social media.

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The marketing hype and the Barbenheimer event helped Barbie open as big as it did, but they do not explain why the film kept selling tickets for months afterward. Barbie debuted to $162 million domestically, already the biggest opening of 2023, then dropped by less than half its audience most weekends that followed, a pattern that indicates an overwhelmingly positive word of mouth. That staying power tracked directly with the film’s reception, as critics and audiences responded to Gerwig’s ability to fold genuine commentary on gender roles and consumer culture into a studio comedy, carried by Margot Robbie’s titular doll and a scene-stealing performance from Ryan Gosling as Ken. Those qualities gave the film enough momentum to eventually claim a box office title that had belonged to Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman for years.

Barbie Now Holds the Crown that Belonged to Wonder Woman

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Patty Jenkins made box office history with 2017’s Wonder Woman, a $149 million DC blockbuster that made her the first woman to direct a feature with a budget over $100 million. The film opened to $103.1 million domestically, then finished its run with $822.8 million worldwide, enough to surpass Phyllida Lloyd’s Mamma Mia! and its $609.8 million total as the highest-grossing live-action film ever directed solely by a woman. Jenkins held that title for nearly four years, a run that reflects just how rarely studios hand major budgets to female directors in the first place.

In April 2021, Chinese director Jia Ling took the record with Hi, Mom, a time-travel comedy she also wrote and starred in. The film surpassed Wonder Woman‘s total during its Lunar New Year run in China and eventually finished with roughly $838 million worldwide, almost all of it earned in Chinese theaters. The film saw only a limited release outside China, which meant most American audiences had little reason to know the record had already changed hands once before Barbie arrived. That gap in awareness meant Gerwig’s film got credited in most American coverage with dethroning Wonder Woman directly, even though the more accurate story runs through Jia Ling first.

On its way to the throne, Barbie crossed $1 billion in worldwide box office on August 6, 2023, less than three weeks after its release, a milestone Jenkins’ Wonder Woman never reached. Gerwig became the first solo female director to cross that threshold, and the film kept climbing from there. It became the highest-grossing release in Warner Bros. history, passing the $1.342 billion worldwide total of the final Harry Potter film, and closed its theatrical run with roughly $1.446 billion worldwide, split between $636 million domestically and about $809 million internationally. As of 2026, that total remains the standing record for a film directed solely by a woman, a crown Barbie has held for three years without a serious challenger.

Will Barbie Ever Get a Sequel?

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. has spent nearly three years trying to lock down a sequel without ever officially confirming one. Reports surfaced in December 2024 that Gerwig and Baumbach had pitched Warner Bros. an early concept, though representatives for both the filmmakers and the studio denied that any deal or story was in place at the time. What has since become clear is that Gerwig, Robbie, and Gosling never signed sequel clauses when the first film was made, leaving Warner Bros. to renegotiate from scratch for a follow-up to one of the most profitable films in the studio’s history. So far, those negotiations have stalled.

The stakes go beyond a single studio’s bottom line. Warner Bros. has until December 2026 to finalize deals with Gerwig, Robbie, and Gosling and make Barbie 2 official, or the film rights revert to Mattel entirely. If that deadline passes without an agreement, Mattel would be free to develop a Barbie sequel with an entirely new creative team, without any of the story elements, characters, or talent from Gerwig’s film. That outcome would effectively reboot the franchise from its billion-dollar high point rather than build on it.

Barbie is currently available to stream on Max.