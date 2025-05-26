7 Great Time Travel Movies Nobody Talks About

Since it was first experimented with in the silent films of the early 20th Century, the concept of time travel has become a very prominent theme in cinema. The fantastical and outlandish idea of traveling through time often opens the door for striking visual effects, interesting explorations of historical events and imaginative constructions of possible futures. While some time travel movies have become some of the most memorable and talked-about movies in history, there are many more that haven’t been spoken about enough.

Iconic time travel movies such as Back to the Future, The Terminator, and Planet of the Apes popularized the genre, allowing more recent movies, Avengers: Endgame, Edge of Tomorrow, and Interstellar, to name a few, to capitalize on their success. There are many time travel movies that haven’t seen this same level of popularity, however, despite some of them being genuinely entertaining, touching, and action-packed movies. These time travel movies deserve much more attention than they’ve been given so far.

7. Primer (2004)

As an independent movie made on a shoestring budget of only $7000, Primer delivered a grounded and realistic depiction of time travel. The 2004 movie saw engineers Aaron (director Shane Carruth) and Abe (David Sullivan) discover a causal loop effect during an experiment in Aaron’s garage. The film explores the dangers of time travel, crossing timelines and having major physical implications, while its experimental plot structure and complex language also received praise. Primer is a dark and gritty time travel movie that feels entirely real, making its philosophical message even more poignant.

6. Predestination (2014)

Strong performances from Ethan Hawke and Sarah Snook make 2014’s Predestination one of the most interesting and gripping time travel movies in modern memory. The story follows Hawke’s agent of the Temporal Bureau who, during his attempt to stop a bomber in 1975, starts a predestination loop involving Snook’s John/Jane. The narrative is tight and intimate, which makes its mind-bending twists even more surprising. On a budget of only $5 million, the Spierig Brothers (Daybreakers, Jigsaw, Winchester) created a hard-hitting movie that used time travel to answer some very important questions.

5. About Time (2013)

Richard Curtis is known for directing rom-coms, Notting Hill, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually, and Bridget Jones’ Diary, to name a few, but his 2013 time travel movie, About Time, unfortunately fell comparatively under the radar. About Time sees Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) learn the men in his family can travel back in time to their own pasts, which he uses to improve his love life with Mary (Rachel McAdams). This opens the door for hilarious and emotional moments in a small-scale time travel movie that enhances Curtis’ typical love story; it’s a shame it doesn’t have more recognition.

4. 12 Monkeys (1995)

A thrilling time travel movie that you might have forgotten is 1995’s 12 Monkeys, starring Bruce Willis as James Cole, a man sent back in time to find a cure for a deadly virus. What sets 12 Monkeys apart is its original story, as Cole wasn’t sent back to prevent the virus from spreading, but to make the post-apocalyptic future more bearable and give humanity a chance to bounce back. 12 Monkeys is a shocking movie with fantastic twists that stand the test of time, and led to the creation of a popular TV reboot starring Aaron Stanford.

3. Timecrimes (2007)

Another low budget time travel flick, 2007’s Timecrimes (Los Cronocrímenes) is a Spanish-language thriller that sees Héctor (Karra Elejalde) become stuck in a causal loop after being forced into a scientist’s time travel machine. The suspenseful storyline and elements of dark humor make Timecrimes an enjoyable but gritty watch, posing thought-provoking questions and delivering shocking and bizarre twists in a clever story that stresses the confusion and complexity surrounding time travel. Timecrimes deserves much more attention that it received thanks to its originality and innovation.

2. Midnight In Paris (2011)

Midnight in Paris is one of the most tender and unique time travel movies yet, focusing more on nostalgia and the dissatisfaction of screenwriter Gil Pender (Owen Wilson), rather than the dynamics of the time travel itself. Pender finds himself traveling back to 1920s Paris every night at midnight, which pushes him on a story of self-discovery and charming sentimentality, and brings to light issues with his present-day relationship with materialistic Inez (Rachel McAdams again). Woody Allen may now be a controversial name in film, but his Midnight in Paris will always be worth the watch for time travel fans.

1. Synchronic (2019)

Anthony Mackie might be best known as the MCU’s Sam Wilson, Captain America, but you might not have realized that he was actually in a time travel movie directed by The Endless, Archive 81, and Loki-directing duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Synchronic saw paramedics Steve (Mackie) and Dennis (Jamie Dornan) investigate a new drug that warps the brain’s perception of time, allowing its users to experience the past. While not universally praised, Synchronic‘s atmospheric visuals, strong performances, and interesting concept mean it deserves more recognition than it received.

