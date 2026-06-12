Brand New Day is Finally Giving Tom Holland’s Spider-Man a Power Tobey Maguire’s Spidey Had All Along

Peter Parker is going through a lot of changes in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but arguably his biggest change is something that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man had the entire time. The character of Spider-Man has evolved a lot throughout the past few decades, and the differences in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and the MCU’s film series highlight this more than anywhere else. However, some elements of Spidey seem to be reverting, as was just confirmed ahead of Brand New Day‘s release.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day is bringing the character back to his roots. After Doctor Strange’s spell, Spidey has been left as the lonely, street-level, web-swinging superhero of New York City. The film will see Spider-Man take on all kinds of new villains. However, he will also have to deal with some bizarre new mutations that could change the superhero forever.

Spidey Officially Gets Organic Webbing In Spider-Man: Brand New Day

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In the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter is shown visiting Bruce Banner in order to learn more about some bizarre changes that are happening to his powers. Peter is going through mutations, with it being heavily implied that he will get organic web shooters in the film. While it isn’t explicitly shown in the trailer, Peter is seen in the aftermath of having shot webs while in his underwear. He undoubtedly doesn’t wear his web shooters while he’s sleeping, meaning that the webs probably came out of his body.

While organic web shooters were heavily rumored, it has just been confirmed by Tom Holland himself. In a video promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s theatrical release in China, Holland explains that Peter will “unlock the super cool ability of organic web shooters” in the film (via X). It is surprising that Marvel has revealed this storyline ahead of the film’s release, but it is exciting to know that this Spider-Man trait is coming back in the MCU.

Organic web shooters are new for Tom Holland’s character, but they aren’t new for Spider-Man. Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man series decided to forego the web shooters and limited fluid that are frequently seen in the comics in favor of making Peter’s web-shooting abilities a biological function. In the movies, the webs come directly out of his wrist, a characteristic that isn’t seen in The Amazing Spider-Man movie series or the MCU. Tobey Maguire’s take on Peter Parker is popular, but many fans never expected to see Holland’s iteration borrow this major trait from the original trilogy.

Interestingly, the organic webbing may not be all that surprising to Peter in Brand New Day, as it was already set up in a previous film. When Holland’s Spidey meets Andrew Garfield and Maguire’s Spider-Men in Spider-Man: No Way Home, they all discuss how their webbing works. Garfield and Holland’s iterations both use mechanical web shooters, so when Maguire’s character points out that his are organic, they find this a little weird. So, when Peter gets organic webs in Brand New Day, he could remember that this isn’t unique to him.

Brand New Day’s Organic Webbing Hints That The Film Could Be Closer To Raimi’s Movies

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures

The MCU’s Spider-Man movies have been divisive, with none of them receiving as much universal acclaim as Sam Raimi’s original films. Spider-Man’s reliance on existing Avengers, advanced technology, and his absence from New York City proper have all been issues that fans and critics have pointed out, with some saying that these elements make the MCU movies not feel like how Spider-Man should.

Giving Peter organic web shooters in Brand New Day is definitely a step toward Raimi’s movies, and this news could mean that more inspiration will be taken from the original trilogy. This time, Spider-Man is alone. While the Punisher and the Hulk are in Brand New Day, they don’t know who Peter is. Their relationships also seem to be much more antagonistic than Peter’s previous partnerships with Iron Man, Nick Fury, and the other Spider-Men. Spidey doesn’t seem to have any allies this time around, making him a lot more similar to Tobey Maguire’s character.

On top of that, Brand New Day may lean into the campier elements of Spider-Man that were present in Raimi’s films. Characters like Tarantula and Boomerang are a lot goofier than the more grounded iterations of Vulture and Mysterio from the previous MCU films. The MCU has featured more comic-accurate costumes and tones in recent years, and if Brand New Day continues this trend, it will definitely feel a lot more like Raimi’s movies.