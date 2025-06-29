10 Spider-Man Variants We Still Need to See in the Spider-Verse Movies

Marvel fans instantly fell in love with Miles Morales and the rest of the Spider-Man variants found in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, a love continued into the second film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Fans are still patiently waiting for the third installment of the series to drop, as we all know the wait will be worth it. Both films introduced dozens of Spider variants, including favorites like Peter B. Parker and Spider-Man Noir. The second film doubled down on introducing new variants, with hundreds of them working together across the multiverse. However, there’s still a surprising number of variants we haven’t seen on the big screen.

The latest news from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse makes it seem like we’ve got a bit more waiting to do, with a 2027 release date seeming more and more likely. Set to cap off the trilogy, the film could very well be our last chance to see new Spider-Man variants on the big screen. With a couple years to go, we’re going to continue to hope these Spider-Man heroes make an appearance.

1) Savage Spider-Man (Earth-83043)

Peter Parker of Earth-83043 was unfortunate enough to be involved in the plane crash that killed his parents. Unlike them, he survived, but it’s here that his story takes an even stranger twist. Peter found himself in the Savage Land of his Earth, where the Giant Spiders quickly set upon the young man. While they didn’t kill him, they did bite him a lot. At least it had the side effect of giving him powers.

In this new form, Peter Parker became the protector of the Savage Lands. Thus, most people call him Savage Spider-Man. He would later join the Spider-Army against the Inheritors, getting involved during one of the major final battles.

2) Spider-Ma’am (Earth-3123)

Sometimes, it isn’t Peter Parker who gets bitten by that spider. Sometimes, it’s somebody he loves. May Parker of Earth-3123 was accidentally bitten by a radioactive spider one day, and all she was trying to do was deliver her beloved nephew’s lunch. In true superhero form, Aunt May donned a costume and a mantle to fight evil while protecting those she loved.

May became Spider-Ma’am, and much like earlier renditions of Peter Parker, she took to fighting crime as a way of making money for her family. Spider-Ma’am was involved with the Totem War, rising up alongside the rest of the Spider-Army. She mostly did it out of fear of what would happen to her husband and nephew if she didn’t, but that just makes us love her more. Her story gets a little weird after this point, as when the Inheritors had their consciousness placed into human infants, she adopted the lot. In a later conflict against Morlun, she revealed to him that she had eaten his family. She’s still the most huggable Spider-hero around

3) Ghost Spider (Earth-11638)

Not every version of Peter Parker is steeped in tragedy. Peter Parker of Earth-11638 lived in a world where everything seemingly went well for him. His uncle didn’t die a tragic and preventable death; he was popular, and he was also very successful. So successful that he launched Parker Technologies. It’s through this company that Peter Parker gained access to the multiverse, luring other Spider-Men into his universe to take their powers.

The Peter Parker of Earth-616 however got through to this variant, convincing him that what he was doing was wrong. Peter Parker of Earth-11638 eventually died, sending his soul to Hell. That’s not the end of the story, as he came back as his own form of the Ghost Rider, aka Ghost Spider. To make up for his checkered past he now saves heroes separated from their realities.

4) Spiders-Man (Earth-11580)

Most of the time, even those who aren’t overly fond of spiders can get over Spider-Man’s theme, the same cannot be said for Spiders-Man. Peter Parker of Earth-11580 had the misfortune of falling into a chamber full of genetically modified spiders. The spiders unintentionally absorbed Peter Parker’s consciousness, letting them take on his personality and identity. The still donned the iconic costume and tried to save the day.

While the original Peter Parker of this universe may be dead and gone, the spiders who absorbed him keep his memory alive, at least a little bit. They’ve battled the Green Goblin, saved Gwen, and became involved during the events of Spider-Geddon. While their appearance in the Spider-Verse franchise would be off-putting for some, you’ve got to admit it would add variety to the crew.

5) Patton Parnel (Earth-51412)

Patton Parnel is one of many Spider-Man variants who didn’t live a good or happy life. He was raised by an abusive family before getting bitten by a radioactive spider. While it did give him some power-ups, he was also not as fortunate as other Spider-Man versions. Instead of getting only good spider attributes, Patton becomes a more obvious spider-human hybrid, complete with fangs, eight eyes, four arms, and four legs. He can partially or completely transform, so at least he stood a chance of blending in when needed.

Unfortunately, his transformation doesn’t end there. Patton found himself uncomfortable and hungry, and while we won’t list everything he ate, he did eventually begin consuming people. Patton Parnel could have become a very dangerous force on Earth-51412 had Morlon not chosen that exact moment to arrive, killing the variant before his story was allowed to continue.

6) Cosmic Spider-Man (Earth-13)

Naturally, the variants of Spider-Man often deviate from the norm, bonding with different allies and entities. For example, Peter Parker of Earth-13 bonded with the Enigma Force, effectively giving him the power of Captain Universe. As Cosmic Spider-Man, this version is easily one of the most powerful.

Early in Cosmic Spider-Man’s hero career, he was recruited by the S.H.I.E.L.D. of Earth-41940, having him join the Spider-Men to battle against the Multiversal Sinister Six. From there, Cosmic Spider-Man did everything in his power to save the day, though he eventually fell during the Totem War. Solus killed the hero, leaving him for the Inheritors to eat. While his story may have ended in the comics, it could restart or continue in the Spider-Verse world.

7) Old Man Spider (Ezekiel Sims, Earth-4)

In case the name didn’t give it away, Old Man Spider, aka Ezekiel Sims, has a long history in both his universe and in Marvel Comics. Like Peter Parker, there are many versions of Ezekiel Sims across the multiverse. One of these versions has appeared in the Spider-Verse franchise as Spider-Therapist. But the Earth-4 version has yet to make its way to the big screen.

Ezekiel Sims stepped into the role of Spider-Man on his Earth, and as such, helped the rest of the Spider crew fight against the Inheritors. Old Man Spider spent his life trying to protect civilians and Spider-Man variants.

8) Aaron Aikman (Earth-31411)

Aaron Aikman’s path to becoming Spider-Man is very different from most versions of Peter Parker. Dr. Aaron Aikman dove into the world of medical science, specializing in the medical application of venom, specifically insect venom. It’s not hard to see where this leads. He would later willingly alter his DNA, infusing spider traits. Simultaneously, he developed cybernetic armor to help further augment his powers and abilities. It may be a hat-on-a-hat, but it worked for him.

As a result of the dual paths leading to Spider-Man of Earth-31411, Aaron Aikman looks like a cross between Spider-Man and Iron Man. He rose up to battle many classic villains, and would later become involved in the fight against the Inheritors. Sadly, this is where his story ends, at least in the comics. His story could always continue in the Spider-Verse movies.

9) Web Weaver (Cooper Coen Earth-71490)

Readers and viewers all know that it isn’t always Peter Parker who gets bitten by a radioactive spider. There have been several iterations of new names and faces, including Cooper Coen of Earth-71490. Cooper’s origin story isn’t quite like Parker’s, for a variety of reasons. Cooper became a masked hero after his own family cast him out for being gay. He used his love of fashion to create a stunning costume, complete with black and yellow details.

As a superhero, Cooper took on the name of Web-Weaver. His time as a hero put him against many variations of classic villains, such as Kraven, Symbiotes, Rhino, and Chameleon. Unsurprisingly, he would later accept Spider-UK’s offer to work with the rest to save the Spider-Verse.

10) Poison (Earth-70134)

There are all sorts of Spider-Man heroes across the multiverse, including at least one version of Peter Parker who fully bonded with his Venom Symbiote. Peter Parker of Earth-70134 didn’t go the heroic route many fans are used to, instead falling to the temptation that Symbiotes offer. Bonded with his Symbiote, Peter donned the moniker Poison, and he became a villain in his own right.

Peter dubbed himself Poison in a heated argument with his wife, Mary Jane. He was trying to convince her to bond with another Symbiote spawn, and it didn’t go well. As a villain, Poison has battled classic heroes like Wolverine and Luke Cage. It’s not hard to imagine what sort of complications Poison could add to the Spider-Verse.