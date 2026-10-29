Divergent Author Veronica Roth Is Remixing Her Iconic Dystopian Series & I Wish More Authors Would Do the Same

Second chances aren’t exactly common in life and that is especially true when it comes to entertainment. Sure, you might get the occasional director’s cut of a movie that offers a little more to a cinematic experience or a re-release of a beloved book with a “new foreword from the author” that offers a bit of reflection but how often do you get to see a creator actually full revisit a world they’ve created and do it differently? That’s rare, but it’s exactly what author Veronica Roth got to do with her latest book, The Sixth Faction. Released in early October, the novel marks a return to her Divergent universe years after the final book’s release but it’s not a reboot or even a continuation. Instead, The Sixth Faction is an alternative version of the familiar story of Beatrice “Tris” Prior. There’s nothing really quite like it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And it’s that unique approach — neither reboot nor follow up — that makes The Sixth Faction one of the most interesting books to be released this year. Roth is telling a new story that has hallmarks of something familiar and is offering readers who fell in love with the Divergent series a more mature take on something they once loved without changing what came before. It’s an inventive approach that heals old wounds, opens new doors, and it’s something I frankly wish more authors would do.

The Sixth Faction is Healing For Readers and Roth Herself

Harper Collins Books

If you were a YA fan (especially a YA dystopian fiction fan) in the 2010s there is a very good chance that you were obsessed with Divergent. Set in a near-future society that is split into five factions that defines people by their social affiliations and personality traits, the world of Divergent is one where people are controlled by constructs and largely lack free well. But when a teen girl named Beatrice “Tris” Prior discovers she’s actually a Divergent and has traits of all five factions, she makes the choice to transfer into a faction she wasn’t born into and, in the process, sets off a revolution. The series has everything: action, adventure, romance, elements of a spy thriller. But it also, for some readers, came with a bit of disappointment. Our heroine dies at the end.

For readers at the time, that ending was a massive shock as it was (and still is) very unusual for a protagonist to die at the conclusion of such a high-stakes series. It wasn’t necessarily something that some fans took particularly well and it, in turn, led to Roth getting a great deal of criticism over the years. Years later, though, both the readers and Roth are older, and wiser and The Sixth Faction allows for both to go back to Divergent with the life experience earned in the years since Allegiant’s (the last book in the Divergent trilogy) release. For readers, getting to experience a version of the Divergent world where Tris makes a different choice lets us make that different choice with her and experience the journey anew. For Roth, it’s a chance to honor the series that was a massive part of her writing career while also finding a new love for that world and its characters. It’s like getting to go back home again without having to ignore where we’ve been along the way back, for everyone involved.

The Sixth Faction Brings New Clarity and Maturity to Something Much Loved and I Want More of That In Entertainment

As someone who loved the Divergent series (and, frankly, as someone who thought Tris’ death at the end of the original trilogy was absolutely the right call), getting a new, mature trip back to that world with The Sixth Faction is perfect. I know that as a reader I have grown a lot in the 15 years since the first book was released and I’ve often wondered what that story would look like if it were written by a more experienced writer. As a writer myself, I’ve also often thought about things I wrote earlier in my career and wondered what those same pieces would look like with the benefit of experience and years sharpening my craft. The Sixth Faction satisfied that curiosity. It’s a new story that feels like it was written from a more “grown up” place and has space for my new perspectives while also being written by a writer who has perfected and honed her own craft over time. It’s more than just a note in a new edition; it’s an exploration and an expansion.

It’s also better than a reboot or a sequel. When it comes to entertainment, I don’t necessarily want to see the same exact story told in an updated way. This is why reboot television shows and movies aren’t huge appeals for me. We’ve seen the story, why does it need a new set, new costumes, and maybe a new face or two? I also don’t want a “what happened next” for a story that’s fully been told. Some stories end where they end and that’s okay. But that doesn’t mean going back to the same well is out of the question. That’s why The Sixth Faction works so well and why I’m already excited for The Last Testimony. It’s new, just familiar. I don’t have to let go of my experiences with the original trilogy to enjoy this. That’s what makes it special — and I really hope other authors take note and give it a try for themselves.

Did you read The Sixth Faction? What do you think of Roth revisiting Divergent? Let me know in the comments.