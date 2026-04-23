An Unfinished Sci-Fi Movie Franchise Could Finally Be Saved Thanks to New Release That Rewrites the Original Story

An unfinished sci-fi movie franchise could finally be resurrected, and it’s all thanks to a newly announced release that will rewrite the original story. Unfinished film series and franchises are often disappointing, as they leave viewers without closure. This is especially tragic when they’re already deeply into the story, as was the case with one sci-fi series that ended earlier than intended: Divergent. Following the controversial choice to split its final movie in two, Allegiant – Part 2 never actually happened. And although fans can learn what becomes of Tris and Four in Veronica Roth’s books, this remains a disappointing way to end things.

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A decade after Allegiant – Part 1‘s debut, there’s little hope of finishing the current adaptations, especially given Part 1‘s poor box-office performance and negative reviews. (Per Box Office Mojo, it made $179 million worldwide on a budget of over $100 million, and its critic score is a “rotten” 11% on Rotten Tomatoes.) However, a new Divergent release could open the door for a reboot — an approach that series like Percy Jackson & the Olympians and His Dark Materials have proven effective when done well.

Veronica Roth Is Rewriting Divergent in Two New Book Releases

ReedPop’s BookCon returned last weekend, and at the event, Veronica Roth revealed that she’s releasing two new Divergent books — both of which will rewrite the original story with a revamped premise. The first of them, The Sixth Faction, is set to arrive on October 6. And it will reframe Tris’ journey, unfolding in an alternate universe where she becomes factionless instead of Dauntless. In an interview with Elle, Roth explained that the novel started as a way to explore her earlier work through a more experienced lens, allowing her to find joy in it again. “Mentally, it was helpful for me to be like, ‘You can do it better now,’” she told the outlet. “‘You’ve grown so much, and you should appreciate that. So what would you do now?‘”

The Sixth Faction is an exciting prospect for that alone, as it will benefit from Roth’s growth as an author over the years. It will also give readers the chance to experience her dystopian story in a new way — and potentially with a less devastating ending, though the jury’s still out on that. Its promise extends beyond the page, too. With The Sixth Faction and its sequel reigniting the hype surrounding Divergent, it’s possible Hollywood will decide to give it another chance on-screen.

The New Divergent Books Could Lead to a Reboot of the Unfinished Movie Franchise

With Divergent getting a reboot of sorts on the page, it’s possible Hollywood will see the potential to remake it on-screen. It’s something several failed book adaptations have gotten in recent years, from His Dark Materials and Percy Jackson & the Olympians to Eragon (assuming Disney’s looming remake comes to fruition). In Divergent‘s case, it would make up for the failure to see the original films through to the end. Although adapting The Sixth Faction wouldn’t directly finish Allegiant, it would give Roth’s franchise another opportunity to complete this story, albeit a different version of it. The fact that it would embrace an alternate-universe setting would also help it overcome the challenges so many reboots face, making The Sixth Faction a prime candidate for a movie or TV show.

The Sixth Faction’s Premise Lends Itself to a Total Reboot

Rebooting a popular adaptation is often difficult, even when the reviews don’t favor the original telling. Oftentimes, the cast becomes so heavily associated with their roles that replacing them is risky. That’s certainly a concern for Shailene Woodley’s heroine and Theo James’ Four. On top of that, if the look and feel of the original films are distinct, diverging from them in a direct reboot tends to feel jarring.

Fortunately, The Sixth Faction is uniquely suited to a remake, since its alternate-universe setup offers an easy explanation for why Tris, Four, and Divergent‘s world now look completely different. It wouldn’t erase the original movies or render them non-canon, which would make it easier for fans to step outside of them to experience this new telling. Plus, its updated concept offers an incentive for those who don’t care for reboots to tune in, as this one would deliver something fresh by default. Considering what happened with the first Divergent series, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet. However, it would be nice if the dystopian sci-fi franchise became the latest to get a second chance on-screen. With the right approach, it could genuinely be great.

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