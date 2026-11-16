Every ’80s Kid Remembers Where They Saw This Iconic Movie, But They All Forgot the Character’s Origin Story

The 1980s were full of incredible slasher movies, but one movie changed everything about the genre, and most people don’t remember how it all started. The slashers began in the 1970s, with films like Black Christmas and Halloween leading the way to the 1980s, where the titles began to multiply. Friday the 13th became one of the most famous in the genre, and A Nightmare on Elm Street added a supernatural touch to the genre itself. However, in 1988, Child’s Play delivered a supernatural slasher that doubled as a dark comedy and featured a character so iconic he is still around to this day.

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However, while everyone remembers Chucky as a murderous, psychotic toy voiced by Brad Dourif, not as many people remember how he got that way. This was the main plot of the first Child’s Play movie, though, and it was the story of Charles Lee Ray that drove the story and has been embedded in everything Chucky has done since.

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Child’s Play Is a Voodoo Possession Movie at Heart

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The original Child’s Play movie started with a scene that seems almost out of place for people who only know the franchise for Chucky himself. That movie began with a fugitive serial killer named Charles Lee Ray on the run from the police. He was known as the Lakeshore Strangler in Chicago, and he was being pursued by a police detective named Mike Norris. Charles’ partner, Eddie Caputo, ran from the scene, with Mike’s partner chasing him. Meanwhile, Charles ran into a toy store to hide out.

While in the toy store, Mike Norris shot Charles Lee Ray. While Charles was lying on the floor and dying, he invoked the power of Damballa and cast a voodoo spell to transfer his soul into a nearby Good Guy talking doll. After this, lightning strikes the store, causing an explosion. Norris finds Charles’ lifeless body on the floor with the Good Guy doll sitting next to him. This then leads to the scene where Karen Barclay buys her six-year-old son Andy a Good Guy doll for his birthday, and it is the one possessed by Charles Lee Ray.

Breaking this down, Damballa is a real-life spirit, considered among the most important of all loa, which are spirits from the West African Vodun, Haitian Voodoo, and other African diaspora religious traditions. He is often portrayed as a giant white or black serpent, and this legend dates back hundreds of years. What is interesting here is that Damballa is a benevolent creator spirit, and the movie only borrowed his name to add the voodoo aspects, inverting his peaceful nature into a vehicle for a serial killer.

When looking back on Child’s Play, it is easy to remember that Chucky was tormenting six-year-old Andy and his single mother, and Mike Norris showed up to help them. However, while that was the final plot, it wasn’t what Chucky was really up to in the movie. Instead, Chucky was out killing people that he knew when he was still human. He killed the criminal who ran and abandoned him at the toy store, and it isn’t until young Andy is accused of the murders that Norris realizes what is going on and helps take out Chucky.

Damballa Appeared in Chucky Season 3

Image Courtesy of MGM

While Damballa’s name was used in the voodoo spell that Charles Lee Ray called on to help transport his soul into the Good Guy doll, the spirit was not really an evil presence. That didn’t stop the third season of Chucky from bringing the spirit back to the franchise. The spirit was brought back in Bride of Chucky, when Tiffany summons Damballa to resurrect Chucky, and then Chucky uses the chant again in Cult of Chucky. Damballa himself appears in the season as a god of death and as Chucky’s heavenly judge. In Chucky Season 3, Episode 7, a dead Chucky ends up in the spirit realm and meets the real Damballa.

Damballa then takes the form of Chucky and has Charles Lee Ray appear as himself to touch on his narcissism. While Chucky brags about all his kills as a slasher villain, including that of a U.S. president, Damballa dismisses him, saying that he was just coasting along and was cheating on him with other gods. It really brought the voodoo and religious symbolism to the forefront. By the time they are done, Damballa offers Chucky one last chance before sending him to Hell. He tells Chucky to harness the blood spilled in the White House with originality. Chucky returned to life, and he escaped at the end of the season, which ended up being the show’s finale.

What are your favorite memories of the Child’s Play franchise? Let us know your favorite moments in the comments below.