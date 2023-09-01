Chucky Season 3 Confirms Devon Sawa's Fourth Character in the Series

Chucky has released its first teaser trailer for season 3 of the fan-favorite horror series, including a confirmation of Devon Sawa's new character. As fans of the series will know, the Final Destination star has appeared in every season of Chucky but always playing someone new. In Chucky season 1 he played two characters, twins Lucas and Logan Wheeler. For Chucky season 2, Devon Sawa played Father Bryce, the leader of the Catholic School of the Incarnate Lord; there was also a scene where he briefly played Chucky, who possessed Father Bryce for a moment. As we now know for Chucky season 3 however, Sawa will be playing his biggest role to date, President of the United States.

The first Chucky season 3 trailer begins with Sawa, then introducing his son, who has become the new unwitting child that has come into possession of the Chucky doll. In the clip the young boy tells Sawa that his doll wants to come to work with, adding, "He wants to see the Oval Office." Chucky is then seen seated in the main office of the president with a staffer then confirming that Sawa is playing POTUS, marking his fourth character in the Chucky TV series. Naturally Chucky's intentions aren't good as the young staffer is implied to be killed by a letter opener by the little man himself. Check out the trailer yourself below.

"The cast and crew of Chucky would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we're delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three," series creator Don Mancini said in a statement when the third season was announced. "This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at Syfy, USA and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever."

How many seasons of Chucky are there?

Currently there are two seasons of Chucky that are available to watch with Chucky season 3 premiering in just a few weeks, bookmarked for October of 2023. Season 1 of the series premiered in October of 2021 with Chucky season 2 following the next year. Both seasons of the series have given us Halloween-centric episodes, letting Chucky finally have a stab at the year's spookiest holiday. The most recent batch of episodes moved things ahead and even gave us a Christmas episode of Chucky.

It's also worth noting that the Chucky TV series is in-canon with the long-running horror franchise. So this means that all seven canon Chucky movies, Child's Play, Child's Play 2, Child's Play 3, Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky, all precede the Chucky TV series. While watching the Chucky movies isn't vital to enjoying the Chucky TV series, there are plot threads that carry over decades across the story, and plenty of Easter eggs to keep out for too.

When is Chucky season 3 coming out?

Chucky season 3 has already confirmed a Wednesday, October 4th premiere date. The Chucky TV series airs simultaneously on USA Network and SYFY, and will continue to do that. Season 3 of the series will pull a first however and stream the next day on Peacock, meaning fans without a cable subscription don't have to wait anymore. Season 1 of Chucky is now streaming on Peacock with season 2 set to premiere September 4th.



