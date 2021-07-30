Child's Play Featurette Explores the Legacy of Chucky Ahead of TV Series

Ever since he debuted in the original Child's Play in 1989, the pint-sized killer doll Chucky has been a staple of the horror genre, having been the focus of seven continuous films and a 2019 reboot that reimagined the original premise, making it difficult for more casual fans to keep track of the 30-year narrative. Potentially making things more confusing is that the all-new Chucky TV series is set to premiere this fall, but for those audiences who may have lost track of the events of the series, the TV series has released the above featurette that explores the killer doll's legacy.

The upcoming new series is described, "After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”

In the original Child's Play, the murderer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) was mortally injured by the police, using his last moments alive to perform a ritual that transferred his soul into the body of a Good Guy doll. Subsequent films saw his spirit be revived in a variety of ways, as well as transfer into different bodies, along with Chucky marrying Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) and having a terrifying child with his bride.

What makes the upcoming TV series especially interesting is that it comes from series creator Don Mancini, who wrote all of the original seven installments in the franchise.

“With this TV show, our mission has been to preserve the straightforward scariness of the original film or the first couple of films,” Mancini previously revealed to SYFY WIRE. “But at the same time, continue on with this ever-expanding tapestry of consistent story that we’ve spun over the course of seven movies and 30-some years. I think fans are really gonna love to see the new characters that we introduce into this realm and just to see how they came off of our classic characters. Not just Chucky, but some of the others that you may be hoping to see. There’s a good chance they may turn up.”

The new Chucky series is set to premiere this fall.

