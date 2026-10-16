Guillermo del Toro Underrated Supernatural Horror Movie With a Marvel Star Is Still Perfect for Halloween 11 Years Later

Every Halloween, it’s impossible to escape the same horror movie recommendations — unless some must-see new releases have come out recently. For the most part, though, it’s always the same: you have the classics everyone revisits, slashers full of different kills, and even those movies that seem like they were made just to give us jump scares. But if you’re tired of these options, October is the perfect time to give some often-overlooked titles a chance. And Guillermo del Toro, the master of dark fantasy, has a film that combines supernatural horror, mystery, and an impressive cast, yet has been unfairly dismissed since most people went in with the wrong expectations and failed to see what made it special.

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11 years ago, Crimson Peak introduced audiences to a young woman who moves into a creepy mansion after marrying a mysterious man. If you’re drawn less to scares and more to the dark atmosphere del Toro creates in Frankenstein or the iconic classic Pan’s Labyrinth, this movie is a great choice. It has suspense, secrets, a full-on gothic atmosphere, and earned praise from none other than Stephen King. Plus, for anyone who hasn’t seen it yet, there’s the added appeal of an actor who became a worldwide star thanks to this role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Crimson Peak Is One of the Most Underrated Movies of All Time

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Horror doesn’t necessarily have to mean the usual formula of constant shocks, screaming, and gore. Crimson Peak takes a different approach to the genre, embracing the gothic side of the genre, which doesn’t always get the appreciation it deserves. And did you know this is the main reason the movie ended up being so underrated? The story follows Edith Cushing (Mia Wasikowska), a young writer who meets Thomas Sharpe (Tom Hiddleston), an English aristocrat trying to secre funding for an invention. The two fall in love, get married, and move to England, where they live at Allerdale Hall with Thomas’ sister, Lucille (Jessica Chastain). But their new home is not only falling apart; it also seems to be hiding plenty of secrets. And when Edith begins seeing ghosts, she realizes she may have married the wrong man.

Del Toro has discussed the movie’s reception in past interviews, including the unexpected reactions it received. “The thing that will always, pun intended, haunt that movie is that it was sold as a horror movie. But I remember distinctly, when we had the meetings [about promotion], they were all targeted toward getting the horror audience for the opening weekend. And I knew we were doomed!” he told Vulture in 2024. The director wanted the marketing to focus on the fact that the film was a romance and a mystery, which would have helped audiences understand what they were getting into before watching it. However, he also recognized the decision to release it around Halloween played a part in the whole situation.

It’s a shame that so many people didn’t appreciate Crimson Peak for what it was, because the movie really can be frightening. It features disturbing scenes, violence, and plenty of blood, so it’s certainly not just a romance. The mansion itself also plays a major role, as much of the experience depends on how it was designed and how its different spaces shape the story. Just take a look at the featurette about Allerdale Hall, and you’ll get it. It’s even worth keeping in mind when watching the film, since there are several visual clues hidden throughout the setting:

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Del Toro has always drawn on signature visual elements in his work, from the dark corridors and ghostly atmosphere of The Devil’s Backbone to the fantastical creatures, bluish tones, and blend of beauty and violence in Pan’s Labyrinth, as well as the aquatic visuals and fairy-tale aesthetic of The Shape of Water. In Crimson Peak, these qualities show up in the mansion’s architecture, shadowy hallways, grotesque-looking ghosts, and a color palette that makes even the most beautiful settings feel unsettling. And none of these elements are there just for decoration — they all serve a purpose in the story.

Ultimately, the movie is perfect for discovering (or revisiting) during spooky season as it doesn’t treat horror as an end in itself. If you’re a fan of movies like The Others, The Shining, or Sleepy Hollow, you’ll understand that there’s more to the mystery than meets the eye. The narrative explores obsession, deeply troubled family relationships, and violence, giving Crimson Peak layers that go beyond the supernatural and make the whole experience more rewarding. It’s also a great opportunity for anyone who mainly associates del Toro with fantasy to find out just how disturbing his filmography can get.

The All-Star Cast Makes the Movie Even Better

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As mentioned earlier, Hiddleston stars opposite Wasikowska, and even though he isn’t the lead, he’s one of the best parts of the film. Especially for anyone who knows him as Loki in the MCU, Thomas Sharpe is a pretty interesting change of pace. He doesn’t have the powers, sarcastic one-liners, or flashy personality audiences have come to associate with the now antiheroic character. Instead, Hiddleston plays a man who needs to convince Edith that he’s worthy of her trust, while the movie constantly gives you reasons to question his intentions. The actor handles that balance between charm and mystery without revealing too much too soon, and it’s a pleasure to watch. It’s an amazing chance to see what he can do in a more dramatic role.

And of course, Chastain is another highlight, practically embodying what it means to steal a scene. She plays a woman whose coldness and controlling behavior make every interaction uncomfortable. Known for taking on a wide range of roles, the actress makes the most of the opportunity to explore a more disturbing side, and it’s fascinating to watch her performance grow more intense as we learn more about Lucille. Meanwhile, Wasikowska’s experience playing period-drama heroines, including in Alice in Wonderland and Jane Eyre, helps her bring credibility to Edith as an intelligent, determined young woman who refuses to simply accept everything she’s told. The movie also features Charlie Hunnam and Jim Beaver, whose characters help establish what Edith stands to lose and who she might be able to trust. It’s hard to find an ensemble this strong and in sync, but Crimson Peak pulls it off.

Ultimately, anyone expecting something closer to fast-paced horror might end up disappointed. But if you enjoy gothic mysteries and stories where the characters hide just as much as they reveal, there are many reasons to give this movie a chance. More importantly, Crimson Peak knows exactly what it wants to be and commits to it, allowing the romance, suspense, and horror to work together on equal footing. It’s one of the films del Toro has expressed a particular fondness for over the years, and if you haven’t seen it yet, it’s well worth adding to your Halloween watchlist this year.

Crimson Peak is available to stream on Netflix.