7 Dark 1990s Horrors You Forgot Were Awesome

The 1990s aren’t necessarily a decade that is immediately associated with the horror genre, but that isn’t to say that there weren’t great horror movies released during that time. The ’70s may have innovated horror, and the ’80s saw the rise of several massive horror movie franchises, but the ’90s are more than able to compete thanks to a wealth of awesome releases. Many horror movies in the 1990s began to explore more psychological themes, blending the dark and disturbing with elements of thrillers to deliver gripping, edge-of-the-seat movies. It may not have been a banner decade for the genre, but it quietly established a new and exciting cinematic trend for horror.

Most of the best horror movies of the 1990s are pretty well remembered by general audiences. However, there are many that fail to receive the recognition they deserve, even by dedicated fans of the genre. There are many great ’90s horror movies whose awesome, terrifying qualities seem to have been easily forgotten, although looking back on them immediately highlights their overlooked quality.

7) The Dark Half (1993)

There are so many great Stephen King movies that it’s sometimes easy to overlook some of the adaptations of his work. 1993 saw the release of The Dark Half, a story of a writer who finds himself implicated in a series of murders committed by his own evil doppelganger. Directed by horror legend George A. Romero, The Dark Half saw Timothy Hutton turn in a great lead performance that helped make the movie one of the decade’s most gripping psychological horrors.

6) Ravenous (1999)

Ravenous is a movie that some horror fans still remember fondly, but many seem to have forgotten just how good it is. The 1999 movie stars Guy Pearce as a 19th-century soldier in the Mexican-American War who finds himself in the clutches of a dangerous cannibal. Ravenous manages to use its dark horror premise to touch on some interesting thematic points, and though the gory nature of the film helped to make it especially memorable, it’s still too often overlooked as one of the best horror movies of the ’90s.

5) Cronos (1992)

Although the movies of Guillermo del Toro have since come to be recognized as brilliant, Cronos was his feature directorial debut. Despite del Toro’s lack of experience and a relatively small budget, Cronos is an exceptional horror movie that marked the beginning of an outstanding career. Its story, which concerns a mysterious device that grants its owner eternal life, is gripping and horrifying, and Cronos is a movie that stands out as a truly brilliant piece of filmmaking from a man who would become one of the genre’s most respected directors.

4) Dead Alive (1992)

Released internationally as Braindead, Dead Alive was one of the earliest movies in the long and prolific career of Peter Jackson. While he may now be better known for making breathtaking fantasy epics, Dead Alive is a horror comedy that’s remembered not so much for its outstanding quality but rather for the sheer spectacle of the film. Jackson’s use of excessive gore makes Dead Alive seem an especially extreme example of ’90s horror, and one thoroughly deserving of its cult status.

3) Mimic (1997)

The ’90s were a decade in which Guillermo del Toro proliferated in the horror genre, as, among others, it saw the release of Mimic in 1997. Based on the short story of the same name, Mimic concerns the creation of a genetically modified insect that begins to rapidly evolve and attack humans. It’s one of Guillermo del Toro’s movies that deserves more love from fans, as its brilliantly atmospheric horror makes for a truly incredible watch.

2) Cube (1997)

Vincenzo Natali’s 1997 movie Cube is one that many remember, but few offer the praise it deserves. It follows seven individuals trapped in a deadly maze made up of cube-shaped rooms, complete with mind-bending visuals and incredibly tense scenes. While Cube may not be a horror masterpiece in some regards, the imaginative premise and outstanding visual execution are enough to make it one of the most notable horror movies of the 1990s, and one deserving of far greater recognition than it receives.

1) In the Mouth of Madness (1994)

There are a handful of underrated John Carpenter movies, and In the Mouth of Madness stands out as one of his most unfairly overlooked. The 1994 horror stars Sam Neill and is loosely inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft, with its story following an insurance investigator who visits a small town, only to begin to question his own sanity. It’s a movie that blends psychological elements with more traditional horror tropes, and while it was never critically lauded, it’s a quality 1990s horror movie that is too often forgotten.

