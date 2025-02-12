10 Valentine’s Day Horror Movies (That Are Actually Worth Watching)

Whether you’re in a committed relationship or just somebody still hoping to find their soulmate, it’s hard to deny the effect that Valentine’s Day has on all of us. It can be the perfect day to show a little extra appreciation to that very special someone in your life, or it’s just another day to angrily shake your fist at those who are annoyingly in love and unafraid to show it. However you look at it, Valentine’s Day is filled with a wide spectrum of extreme emotions, which makes it the right time to sit down and watch one of the most extreme genres out there. But which horror movies encapsulate Valentine’s Day the best? And better yet, which ones are actually worth watching?

From stories about lovers who defy all odds to make their relationship work to tales about unhinged maniacs hellbent on wreaking havoc and spreading misery, Valentine’s Day-themed horror movies come in all shapes and sizes. There are horror movies that make no effort to hide the fact that romance is front and center. There are also movies that offer up a well-balanced helping of blood and gore, with just the right amount of heart and soul. But no matter what you’re looking for, there is a fright-filled flick that is a match for you on Valentine’s Day. So sit back, grab your special Valentine’s Day Edition of the Scream Ghostface Funko Pop, and enjoy.

Warm Bodies

Directed by Jonathan Levine, Warm Bodies is perhaps the most wholesome entry on this list. When a plague leaves the planet’s population divided between zombies and humans, an unusual connection forms between two people who should be enemies. A zombie named R (Nicholas Hoult) rescues a living woman named Julie (Teresa Palmer) from an assured death by his fellow zombies. Immediately following their encounter, Julie can see that R is very different from the other zombies in the world. As they learn more about each other, they soon find out that their budding relationship may not be tolerated by either the zombies or humans. But as they grow closer to each other, they realize that nothing can stop them from trying to be together.

Warm Bodies is the type of movie that maybe isn’t quite a horror movie when you examine it closely, but it works so well that it doesn’t really matter. The film is a romantic comedy in the body of a zombie apocalypse thriller. Its main focus isn’t to scare or gross out viewers. It’s to prove that when given the chance, hope and even love can blossom under just about any condition. Much like R and Julie’s relationship, Warm Bodies might not fit directly into one specific category, but it is well worth the time and effort, especially for a Valentine’s Day horror movie.

You can stream Warm Bodies on Prime Video.

The Shape of Water

From the twisted mind of Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water is yet another classic love story involving one bizarre yet oddly fitting relationship. Set in 1962, the movie follows Elisa (Sally Hawkins), a mute and socially awkward woman who works as a cleaning lady in a high-security government laboratory. Her life gets an unexpected splash of excitement when she discovers her lab’s classified project, The Amphibian Man (Doug Jones), a mysterious, scaled creature from a South American river that now lives in a water tank. As Elisa develops a unique bond with The Amphibian Man, the two realize that love can transcend a lot, even species. But their relationship won’t come easy.

Similar to Warm Bodies, The Shape of Water is as outlandish as it is heartwarming. And like most of del Toro’s films, the movie is hard to put into a box. There are classic elements of fantasy, horror, and romance all rolled into one. The Amphibian Man may be a monster on the outside, but he is a very gentle being filled with human emotions on the inside. That is a big reason why Elisa falls in love with him. They are both deemed as outsiders for reasons beyond their control. Besides, what is more romantic than forbidden love?

You can rent The Shape of Water on Prime Video.

Thelma

Is there anything more exciting than some of your first romances? When you’re young, even the smallest of moments can feel larger than life. With so much going through your head, it’s difficult to make sense of it all. Directed by Joachim Trier, Thelma tells the story of Thelma (Eili Harboe), a young woman from an ultra-conservative family who lives a lonely and sheltered life while attempting to make her way through college. When she first experiences sudden psychokinetic powers, Thelma is unsure of what is wrong with her. However, when she meets fellow student Anja (Kaya Wilkins), her powerful psychokinetic outbursts get only stronger, propelled by her newfound love for Anja.

Thelma may be a film about a young woman coming to terms with her psychokinetic powers and the sometimes horrific consequences of those powers, but deep down it is a love story. Similar to Carrie, this is a movie about a character who is so ill-equipped to deal with the world around her that it nearly destroys her. Despite being in love, Thelma is simply unable to properly make sense of her feelings for Anja. But like most young love, it just takes time and a patient partner. But how much time does it take before someone decides it’s too much effort to stick around?

You can stream Thelma on Crackle.

Only Lovers Left Alive

If you ever felt dizzy thinking about just how long you’ve been together with your current partner, just imagine standing side by side with them for centuries. This moody and atmospheric film directed by Jim Jarmusch really puts a different perspective on what it means to be committed to one person. Only Lovers Left Alive follows Adam (Tom Hiddleston) and Eve (Tilda Swinton), a couple of centuries-old, sophisticated vampires who have seen their love remain unbroken throughout each passing century. But as their peaceful existence is disrupted by Eve’s rowdy younger sister, Ava (Mia Wasikowska), the couple begins to question their place in the modern world.

Only Lovers Left Alive is yet another film that plays around with the concept of boxed-in genres. Adam and Eve might be a pair of vampires, but they are much more concerned about their own physical existence and the meaning behind it than chomping down on a freshly squeezed neck or two. This movie won’t ever scare you, but it might send a chill down your spine when you ponder the usefulness of immortality.

You can rent Only Lovers Left Alive on Fandango at Home.

The Love Witch

In the age of dating apps, sometimes it can feel next to impossible to find someone to settle down with. Swiping left and right can start to get to even the most patient person. But what if there was an easier way? The Love Witch tells the story of Elaine (Samantha Robinson), a young witch who is determined to find a man who will love her no matter what. Inside her apartment, Elaine concocts an array of spells and potions in order to pick up men and seduce them. However, she quickly finds out that her spells work a little too well, forcing her to murder a couple of helpless men. She remains undeterred until she stumbles across the man of her dreams, causing Elaine’s carefully controlled demeanor to come crashing down.

The Love Witch is written, directed, edited, produced, and even scored by filmmaker Anna Biller. Shot on 35mm film, the movie is an homage to the classic horror movies of the ’60s. Despite the stunningly bright cinematography and well-crafted aesthetic of the movie, The Love Witch is a relatable tale of desperation and frustration. Finding love is a painstaking ordeal for some people. In fact, it could even drive you insane. The Love Witch is the perfect Valentine’s Day horror movie to watch with your partner since it will only make you appreciate finding “the one” even more than you already do.

You can stream The Love Witch on Tubi.

Fresh

Continuing the theme of the trials and tribulations of the modern dating scene, sometimes it is best to trust your gut. And if your gut is telling you that the guy you’re dating wants to feast on your flesh, then you better believe you have to hightail it out of there. Fresh tells the story of Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a young woman in search of a man who is willing to show her the good life. But after her failed attempts on dating sites, she’s close to giving up. But when she meets Steve (Sebastian Stan) a handsome stranger in a grocery store, it seems like that is all about to change. After a handful of dates, Steve invites Noa to his secluded home in the woods. Against her best judgment, Noa agrees. Soon after, she finds herself fighting for her life from Steve, who has revealed himself to be a cannibalistic businessman.

Fresh is a fun horror movie that maintains a surprising ability to remain fresh throughout its entire run time. With strong performances from Edgar-Jones and Stan, Fresh is as exciting as it is original. Just when you think you have it figured out, the movie takes off in a different direction. Fresh might not be your typical Valentine’s Day flick, but this horror movie offers up heaping helpings of thrilling action dotted with moments of pulse-pounding tension that are enough to get your heart racing.

You can stream Fresh on Hulu.

Bones and All

If you’ve dated around for a while, then you’ve probably come to a couple of picky eaters every now and then. It can be downright frustrating when trying to pick a place to eat. But if you were each cannibals, it wouldn’t be a question as to where to eat, but who? Bones and All stars Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet as a couple of young cannibalistic lovers who embark on a journey across America in an attempt to find their place. While the couple sees a side of the country they never knew, they come across a band of unique characters that help shape their future. However, despite finding soulmates in each other, the pair quickly learn that it’s not always easy to outrun your past.

Directed by critically acclaimed director Luca Guadagnino, Bones and All is a shockingly brutal approach to a coming-of-age love story. There aren’t any metaphors for cannibalism here. By Bones and All, they seriously mean bones and all. But at the core of the movie is a moving tale of love that transcends the demons that may be lurking inside all of us. While most (hopefully) people don’t have to worry about curbing their craving for human flesh, it would certainly be a comforting thought knowing that there are others out there just like you.

You can stream Bones and All on Peacock.

A Ghost Story

So far, we’ve seen love stories that have dealt with vampires, cannibals, and even zombies. But what about somebody who is no longer even a physical being on this plane? We’ve got that covered, too. A Ghost Story follows C (Casey Affleck), a recently deceased man who returns as a ghost to his suburban home to attempt to console his grieving wife, M (Rooney Mara), only to find that in his current ghostly state, he has become stuck a twisted version of limbo. C is forced to watch helplessly as his former life and the woman he still loves slowly slip away from him.

Made on a bare-bones budget of just $100,000, David Lowery’s A Ghost Story is an engrossing tale of true love that has been ripped to shreds. Before C dies, he is never given time for a love-filled speech or a tear-jerking farewell. He just dies and is doomed to wander his former existence as a ghost, a sheet-covered ghost that resembles a child’s low-budget costume from Halloween. Despite the low budget, A Ghost Story is a supremely effective film that feels as intimate as it does haunting. It’s a tragic yet touching portrait of love that knows no bounds.

You can rent A Ghost Story on Prime Video.

My Bloody Valentine

Don’t you just hate it when a tragic death causes a celebration to be permanently cancelled out of respect, just for one foolish person to toss out that respect and bring that celebration back, only to cause even more tragic deaths? It’s actually a surprisingly common occurrence in horror films, even in some slashers that you may have forgotten about. My Bloody Valentine is no different. And like in any good slasher film, plenty of blood is shed at the hands of a ruthless and seemingly unstoppable killer. Who could ask for a better Valentine’s Day horror movie?

Set In Valentine Bluffs, a small Canadian mining town, a bull-headed mayor reinstates the traditional Valentine’s Day dance, which had been suspended for 20 years after a deadly accident in which two supervisors left five miners in the mines to attend the dance. With the wheels already in motion, a group of town’s young adults are thrilled to finally be able to let loose on Valentine’s Day. Unfortunately for them, a masked killer is ready to unleash a savage mission to make sure everyone in town is as miserable as they are.

You can stream My Bloody Valentine on Pluto TV.

Crimson Peak

Another Guillermo del Toro horror movie, another deeply original movie with engrossing fantasy elements. Crimson Peak tells the story of Edith (Mia Wasikowska), a young woman who was visited by a ghostly apparition of her late mother, warning of “Crimson Peak.” With the ability to still communicate with the dead, Edith continues to decipher her mother’s seemingly coded message. Years later, Edith has married Sir Thomas Sharpe (Tom Hiddleston), and finds herself carried off to his remote gothic mansion in the English countryside. Soon after, Edith attempts to solve the mystery behind the ghostly visions that now haunt her in her new home.

Shortly after the release of Crimson Peak, del Toro told Variety that his film was “a mix between the atmospherics of a fairy tale or a horror movie and a love story that reveals the darker side of love.” As a movie dripping with rich Gothic elements, Crimson Peak is a complex and multi-layered story that is more than just spooky ghosts that move throughout hallways when nobody is looking. Ghosts have a lot more to say than just “boo.” Crimson Peak is the perfect movie to snuggle up close to your significant other and unravel the mystery together.

You can stream Crimson Peak on Peacock.