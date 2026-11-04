How The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Will Become the Rogue One of the Franchise

Some prequels make you appreciate a familiar character a little more. Others make you want to go back and watch the original story all over again because suddenly everything feels different. That’s what I’m hoping The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will accomplish. We’ve known Haymitch Abernathy for years as the grumpy mentor who always seems to have a drink nearby and a sarcastic comment ready for just about anybody. He’s hardly the warmest person Katniss Everdeen could have asked for help, but there’s a reason he behaves the way he does. And if you’ve followed this franchise from the beginning, you already know that surviving the Hunger Games doesn’t necessarily mean you get to live happily ever after.

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That’s why I keep coming back to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story when I think about what this new movie could accomplish. We already knew how the original Star Wars story unfolded, but Rogue One gave us a reason to look at those events differently. It filled in part of the history and made the victory feel a whole lot more costly. Haymitch deserves that kind of treatment. His victory in the Second Quarter Quell wasn’t the end of his nightmare. It was the beginning of a life shaped by what the Capitol took from him. And knowing the man he becomes makes his story all the more heartbreaking.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Makes Haymitch’s Story Even More Tragic When You Know What Comes Next

Woody Harrelson made Haymitch one of the most memorable characters in The Hunger Games movies. He was funny when he wanted to be, brutally honest when nobody asked him to be, and usually looked like he’d rather be anywhere else. But there was always something underneath that attitude. Haymitch understood the Capitol better than most people because he’d experienced its cruelty firsthand. He knew what happened when someone challenged the people in charge, and he knew that winning the Games didn’t mean the Capitol would leave you alone. Sunrise on the Reaping takes us back to the Second Quarter Quell, when a teenage Haymitch enters an arena designed to make an already brutal competition even worse. The prequel explores the history behind his survival and the devastating experiences that shaped the man Katniss would eventually meet decades later.

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The thing about Haymitch is that we already know how badly his victory turned out for him. When Katniss meets him in District 12, he’s drinking heavily and acting like helping two teenagers survive the Games is the last thing he wants to do. I remember watching those early scenes and seeing a man who seemed to have given up on just about everything. But there’s more going on than that. Haymitch knows what the Capitol does to people who threaten its power because he’s lived through it himself. He understands the Games in a way Katniss and Peeta simply can’t yet. He might come across as a lousy mentor at first, but he knows the rules of this nightmare better than anyone around them. That’s what makes his story so painful. He wants these kids to have a chance, even though he knows exactly how cruel the people running the show can be. Once we see what happened to him in the Second Quarter Quell, I think those early scenes will be much harder to watch. The sarcastic remarks and the drinking won’t suddenly become admirable, but we’ll understand where they came from.

Why Sunrise on the Reaping Could Become The Hunger Games Version of Rogue One

I actually like that we already know Haymitch survives his Games. There’s no mystery about whether he’ll make it out of the arena because we’ve already met the man he becomes. But that doesn’t make his story any less interesting. If anything, it makes me more curious about what happened to him. We know he’ll eventually return to District 12, but what will he have to endure before he gets there? And how much of himself will he have to leave behind? That’s what I want this movie to explore. Suzanne Collins gave us a character who carries the scars of his victory for years, and there’s a lot to unpack there. Winning the Games sounds like the ultimate prize until you realize that the Capitol still owns a piece of your life. Haymitch learned that lesson the hard way. Seeing it happen could make his victory feel less like a triumph and more like the beginning of something he never really escaped.

That’s also why I keep thinking about Rogue One. We already knew the Rebels would eventually get the Death Star plans, but that didn’t stop the movie from making their mission feel desperate and heartbreaking. In fact, knowing the outcome made the sacrifices hit even harder. Sunrise on the Reaping has a similar opportunity. We know Haymitch will eventually become the mentor who helps Katniss and Peeta survive the arena, but we’ve only seen glimpses of what turned him into that man. Imagine watching the original trilogy again after seeing what he went through as a teenager. His drinking would carry more weight, and his distrust of the Capitol would make even more sense. We’d also have a better understanding of why he pushes Katniss so hard while trying to keep her alive. That’s the kind of payoff I want from a prequel. Don’t just give me another Hunger Games and call it a day. Give me a reason to look at a character I’ve known for years and realize there’s a whole lot more to his story than I ever understood.

What do you think abut The Hunger Games franchise going back to the beginning? Let us know if you think it was a good move or not.