First Sunrise On The Reaping Reactions Are Good News: It’s The Hunger Games’ “Rogue One”

The Hunger Games franchise has been going strong for nearly two decades, with the first book released in 2008, and that momentum hasn’t slowed down; if anything, fans are more excited than ever for the upcoming release, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, and early reactions are strongly suggesting that this brand-new installment is going to be a box office smash hit. Sunrise on the Reaping is a prequel story to the original trilogy of books (turned into four movies) but a sequel to the 2020 book and 2023 movie The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. This new movie focuses on the Hunger Games of Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark’s mentor, Haymitch Abernathy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Viewers are surely in for a blood bath, as Haymitch fought in the 50th anniversary games, also called the Second Quarter Quell, for which the number of tributes was doubled to two boys and two girls from each district—48 tributes in total. That alone means considerably more deaths than the previous books and movies, but the Sunrise on the Reaping novel already confirmed that Haymitch’s story is tragic and brutal even outside of the arena. The Sunrise on the Reaping trailers have also made it clear that the movie won’t be pulling its punches. Even so, it seems the brutality is working, as early reactions from critics are pouring in, and they’re proving overwhelmingly positive. Check out what critics are saying below.

Sunrise on the Reaping Is Sure To Be a Hit Based on Early Responses

Critics have primarily been raving about Sunrise on the Reaping thus far, with some even going as far as to compare it to some of Star Wars’ best movies and shows. Collider’s Perri Nemiroff wrote on X, “The Hunger Games franchise remains a favorite. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping rocks a ton of stunning craftsmanship, yet another phenomenal cast, and an exhilarating narrative that serves as a powerful reminder that nothing is inevitable and it is possible to break a bad machine.” FilmSpeak’s Griffin Schiller similarly said, “…Sunrise on the Reaping is the Rogue One/Andor of the franchise. A sobering, yet powerful story of devastating loss and the necessary cost of rebellion for a sunrise we may never see.” Still others praised the movie’s high emotional stakes and stellar performances by many members of the cast.

I watched #TheHungerGames📷: Sunrise on the Reaping and Joseph Zada ran me through an emotional gauntlet as Haymitch. He had me crying half the time while McKenna Grace had me falling in love w/ her again. And seeing Katniss & Peeta… 😭 The fanedits are going to kill me❤️ pic.twitter.com/T5j9BWGKQ4 — Lyra 🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈✍️ (@MsLyraHale) October 28, 2026

THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING features some of the best casting of the year as many of the actors breathe new life into familiar characters, making them their own, while preserving the qualities that made them so compelling in the first place. Glenn Close, with her… pic.twitter.com/G2vIUVe8yR — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) October 28, 2026

#TheHungerGames Sunrise on the Reaping is a beautiful, bittersweet story that translates very well to film. Joseph Zada, Mckenna Grace, and Jesse Plemons give especially powerful performances, but the entire ensemble of young tributes and District 12 loved ones are wonderful. pic.twitter.com/rKBseofEDu — The Distracted Tatiana (@myrcellasear) October 28, 2026

It will be interesting to see how audience reactions compare, but there is such a diehard fanbase for this franchise that the viewers’ responses to Sunrise on the Reaping seem more likely than not to follow suit. In fact, the consistent remarks about the perfect casting are particularly encouraging, as casting is notoriously one of the thorniest aspects of a book adaptation, largely because many readers already have a clear picture of how the characters look, sound, and act in their mind. With Sunrise on the Reaping, however, it seems the casting team nailed it, and it will thankfully only be a few more weeks before audiences get to experience it themselves, as the movie hits theaters on Nov. 20.

Do you think Sunrise on the Reaping nailed the casting of these characters, particularly when it comes to the leads? Share your thoughts in the comments below.