In Theaters 19 Years Ago, A Fan-Favorite Cartoon Hit the Big Screen, 2 Decades Later Its Finally Getting a Sequel

Movies based on TV shows are a mixed bag, with many of them often failing to live up to the source material. However, one of the best examples of a movie adaptation of a TV show came out 19 years ago today, and a sequel is finally coming out two decades later.

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One issue movies based on TV shows often face is that the concept of the show isn’t enough to warrant a feature story. However, that isn’t impossible to overcome, as sometimes these simple shows can come up with a grand narrative that requires a feature-length run. This is proven by one of the most beloved TV shows of all time, and next year, it is going to attempt to pull it off again.

The Simpsons Movie Hit Theaters 19 Years Ago, Today

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

On December 17, 1989, “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire” premiered and pulled in 26.7 million viewers, with the Christmas special launching the longest-running American animated series of all time: The Simpsons. Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie have become some of the most recognizable characters in fiction, with the stories surrounding the residents of Springfield defining generations. The Simpsons‘ first 18 seasons drew in all kinds of fans, but after so many episodes, the people behind the show knew that they had to do something different.

The Simpsons Movie was released in theaters on July 27, 2007, rebooting the popularity of The Simpsons in a way that many never thought possible. The events of the film kick off when Homer accidentally causes an environmental disaster, leading the EPA to quarantine Springfield by putting a giant dome over the city. With a mob of Springfield’s residents hunting down Homer, the Simpsons escape the city and go on a quest to save their home from the villainous plans of the government.

The film was a massive box office hit, making $536.4 million against a budget of $75 million. The movie revitalized The Simpsons franchise, bringing many viewers back to the TV series that had left through the years. The critical acclaim of the show had declined in the years leading up to The Simpsons Movie, and the film was successful in proving that the series still had the wit, style, and heart that fans originally fell in love with.

The Simpsons Movie Is Finally Getting A Sequel In 2027

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Considering how big a hit The Simpsons Movie was, many fans were eagerly awaiting a sequel in the years after the first film’s release. However, one never came. Fox and other creatives from The Simpsons had thrown around the idea of a sequel, but one never came. It was revealed that the season 26 episode “The Man Who Came to Be Dinner” was at one point considered to be adapted into The Simpsons Movie 2. However, its alien story means that it probably would have been non-canon to the TV show, something that The Simpsons team was worried would receive backlash.

When Disney announced its acquisition of FOX in 2017, it seemed like a sequel to The Simpsons Movie was only a matter of time. Although it took a little longer than people expected, The Simpsons 2 was announced on September 29, 2025. While the film originally had a release date of July 23, 2027, it was pushed back to September 3, 2027, to avoid competing with the sequel to A Minecraft Movie, meaning that it will release just over two decades after the original movie.

Very few details regarding The Simpsons 2 have been announced, with fans staying in the dark as to what the film will be about. The story will undoubtedly be a grand adventure focusing on the core Simpsons family, although based on the history of “The Man Who Came to Be Dinner,” it probably won’t be so grand that it wouldn’t fit in with the canon of the TV show.

The Simpsons Movie sequel is one of the most exciting movies of 2027, with many fans wondering if it can reignite interest in the show the same way that the first film did. Despite the quality of the show now, The Simpsons is still a mainstay of American pop culture, so another film is a significant moment. Hopefully the film is a great love letter to the show, especially if it winds up being a way to end The Simpsons‘ legendary run.