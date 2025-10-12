The Simpsons Movie Sequel Should Feature a Time Skip

The Simpsons is now in the works on a brand new movie, and it should really shake things up with a big time skip giving everyone a whole new look. The Simpsons Movie is getting a new sequel 20 years after the release of the first film, and it’s likely going to be the first time in a long time that many actually check in with the long running animated franchise. Part of the success of the first The Simpsons Movie release was the return of many fans who had watched the classic era of the series, and the audience was rewarded with a great film in turn.

The Simpsons Movie was a rather unique case as not only did it take many years to develop alongside the ongoing TV series, but it also assembled many writers of the classic episodes into a single group to craft the story and script for it. Even if this sequel doesn’t go the same route and instead utilizes many of the current talents surrounding the show these days, it still needs a story that would be big enough to feel fitting for a new movie given that it’s been in the works for such a long time. The best way to take all of this on is to steer into it with a time skip.

The Simpsons Movie Sequel Should Have a Time Skip

The Simpsons Movie Sequel is going to take place in a very notable time in The Simpsons‘ franchise history. The Simpsons is now in the works through Season 40 of the animated series, and will likely be far from the end of its run even with the launch of a new movie. But with this film being the first time that much of audience is reunited with the franchise in many years, a good way to reflect this gap between watching and the release of the first film is to address it all directly. Completely lean into this time skip and age the characters up.

The Simpsons Movie succeeded because the first film was able to expand its story to a scope fitting of the big screen. Although the TV series previously put the town of Springfield through a lot of trouble, the film was the first time that all of the town was involved in a single story. The dome over Springfield felt like a big enough move that it could indeed be the focus of a movie. It was also an emotionally resonant film that reflected Homer and Marge’s relationship to that point, and rewarded longtime fans with character work that seemed reflective of just how many years had passed.

But a sequel won’t have that same kind of route available for it. A sequel needs to warrant its existence alongside the now airing TV episodes, but it needs a gimmick to help take it all to a new level. This starts with a story that could appeal and emotionally resonate with fans that haven’t seen it in a long time, and the best way to do so would be with a new time skip exploring more of the family’s future. Potentially maybe even be a future that is set as “the” future for each of these characters.

The Simpsons Always Makes Waves With Its Time Skips

The Simpsons always gets attention with its time skips too. Just look at some of the biggest stand out episodes from Season 36 last year for an example. The premiere episode teased what the “series finale” would be like by revealing Bart had turned 11, and really took off online. The finale then shook the table even more with a time skip taking place 35 years into the future, and revealed what happened with the Simpson Family after Marge passed away and the rest of them were left to fend for themselves. The idea of these characters aging after such a long time would be perfect for a new film.

With each of the actors aging as well, The Simpsons Movie Sequel won’t throw off lapsed fans too much with older designs of each character. It’s kind of like how King of the Hill’s revival was a success with older fans because it aged its characters and made care to address the long time it was away. But while the show continues to air, this new movie really is going to serve as a reintroduction to fans in that same way. And a time skip would be interesting for those dedicated fans as well.

This could go even further by potentially even cementing what The Simpsons‘ future really looks like. They could still build on it or address it in future seasons, but it would also be a fun way to bring the franchise to an emotional close. Potentially being used as the end of an era, The Simpsons Movie Sequel aging up each of the characters to say their “final” goodbyes to a classic generation of fans would help make this hit even harder.

