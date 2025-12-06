The Simpsons Movie Shares Bad News for the Sequel

The Simpsons Movie is coming back for a new sequel, but due to some bad news it’s going to take even longer for the franchise to make its return to theaters. The Simpsons has a huge future ahead of it as not only is it steadily working its way through to Season 40 as part of a four season renewal with FOX, but the franchise is also working on a new feature film effort. One of the funniest coincidences of all of this, however, was that it was planning to hit theaters with a sequel 20 years after the release of the first film.

It was a big surprise to fans of the first The Simpsons Movie to find out that a new sequel was in the works after decades of fans asking to see a second film. While there has not been much revealed about the new project as of this time, unfortunately the latest update is not the news that fans might have wanted to hear as The Simpsons Movie‘s new sequel has been hit by a delay. Meaning it’s not going to make its initial July 2027 release date as planned prior.

The Simpsons Movie 2 Hit By Major Delay

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

The Simpsons Movie 2 (which has yet to reveal an official title as of this time either) has now been delayed to its new release date of September 3, 2027. This new Labor Day release date bumps it from its previously planned July 23, 2027 release, and means that now it’s taken longer than 20 years to launch the sequel. This was something The Simpsons itself had joked about before, but now it’s unfortunately the case. On the plus side, this isn’t the worst kind of delay for the film either as it’s only set back a few months.

The Simpsons Movie 2 would have released on the same weekend as the also planned sequel to A Minecraft Movie before this delay. This does mean it’s likely going to be a less competitive weekend for the new sequel, but it’s going to be a less fun weekend in 2027 than originally slated. Either way, fans can add this to the number of major movie releases that are currently eyeing their debuts in 2027 too. It’s going to be a very big year for feature film releases, but it also seems so far away.

What’s Going to Happen in The Simpsons Movie 2?

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

It’s hard to gauge exactly what’s going to go down with The Simpsons Movie‘s new sequel. With so many stories in the new weekly episodes, it’s pretty much impossible to guess what story is going to be big enough for a new sequel. But there’s likely going to be a noticeable finale vibe around it all. While the animated series is going to last longer than 2027, this might be the way the franchise bids goodbye to the 40 year run for the voice cast and more behind it all.

The Simpsons is likely going to shift more as the animated series continues, and if it goes beyond 40 years it’s not going to feature the same voice cast who have been with it this entire time. Members of the long running cast have already started retiring, so it’s only a matter of time before we find out what could be next for those who remain. But this movie would be perfect as a spiritual send off.

