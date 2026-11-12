James Gunn’s DC Exit Is History Repeating Itself, But This Time Might Be Even Worse

Just when it was finally getting itself off the ground, the DCU is once again in chaos. In the wake of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s exit from DC in favor of former MCU producer Jeremy Latcham, the future of the DCU is uncertain, and if not directly repeating, it is certainly rhyming with history.

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Since 2016, Warner Bros. has gone through two mergers and several relaunches of a cinematic universe for DC with each time ending in a disaster. In total, there’s been four changes of the guard from Geoff Johns to James Gunn, and no amount of financial success for a film has yet managed to secure the studios’ future.

In the wake of Gunn and Safran’s ousting, many rationales have been thrown around. There’s the claim that Superman didn’t have enough pop culture impact, and that Lanterns viewership was only adequate. There’s an argument that Gunn is focusing on projects that are too niche for the general audience, calling the accessibility of The People vs. Gorilla Grodd and Creature Commandos into question. There’s also the camp that is still unforgiving of Supergirl’s imperfections as if the Marvel Cinematic Universe has never made a bad movie in their day.

The actual reason aside, the ramifications of James Gunn’s exit might be even worse this time around than they have been for his predecessors. The niche projects Gunn has pushed for, if nothing else, proved that he was a DC fan and was passionate about what he was doing. There wasn’t some checklist in his mind of what a successful superhero universe had to be. Unfortunately, that seems where the universe is headed with a focus on getting to the Justice League as soon as possible.

A Tale of History Repeating Itself

In 2016, Warner Bros. Pictures formed a separate division for DC Comics-based productions with co-chairmen prolific writer Geoff Johns and Warner Bros. producer Jon Berg. This restructuring came as a response to Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice’s divisive ratings with the studio wishing to stabilize the franchise’s direction. Despite arguments against a continued shared universe in favor of continuing only the successful franchises, DC Films maintained its previously announced upcoming slate of films.

In December of 2016, Jon Berg stepped down and Geoff Johns remained in an advisory role while the studio searched for a new head. By the end of 2017, several DCU films underperformed financially and the division was once again reorganized, now led by studio president Walter Hamada. Under Hamada, the DCEU had its most notable successes — Aquaman was the highest grossing film based on a DC Character, and Joker quickly became the highest grossing R-rated film — and seemed to stabilize, if only temporarily.

However, in 2022, Warner Bros’ parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery Inc., leading the company to once again overhaul its operations and restructure. DC Films became DC Studios. Significantly it wasn’t the merger that led Hamada to step down but rather the fate of Batgirl. Despite being president, Hamada wasn’t consulted regarding the decision to cancel Batgirl and was only told about it during a test screening for Black Adam. Hamada would delay his departure until October 19, two days before Black Adam’s release. Following Hamada’s exit, Dan Lin was in talks to oversee DC Film and Television, but the talks ceased in part also due to concerns regarding Batgirl’s cancellation. DC Studios then hired James Gunn and Peter Safran to lead the studio.

Why This Time Might Be Worse

At the moment, the DCU is in a see-how-it-goes phase. Audiences can expect to see Man of Tomorrow and The People vs. Gorilla Grodd hit screens, but projects after that are uncertain. After the success of Lanterns, it’d make sense to push forward with Mister Miracle, written by one of the show’s co-creators, but so much is up in the air at the moment. It’s unclear whether David Corenswet will stay on as Superman or if a new Superman is in order.

When the DCEU fizzled out, the main project on the table was The Flash, which was already stewed in controversy given the allegations against Ezra Miller. The current DCU however has plans for a plethora of projects that audiences are excited about. Audiences only just got a glimpse of Gotham in Clayface, and the hint of an alien planet in Lanterns.

In contrast to James Gunn and Peter Safran who were hired as executives following their stints as creatives, Jeremy Latcham is purely an executive. His work at Marvel from the 2000s to the late 2010s was in the realm of producing. It’s unclear what type of vision he has regarding the DCU and if it’s stepped in comics lore or just based on what’s proven to be successful at Marvel. Great movies need to be more than checking off a list, yet it feels very likely that lists and corporate expectations will be more important than telling a good story.

Despite the doom and gloom, is there hope to be had for the DCU’s future? Comment down below!