5 DCU Movies & TV Shows We May Never See Now That James Gunn Is Leaving

One of the most shocking news stories of 2026 just came out as James Gunn is officially out as the head of DC. Effective on December 1, 2026, Gunn, along with Peter Safran, are stepping down from their roles as co-CEOs and co-chairmen of DC Studios. That means their reported 10-year plan for the franchise is out the window and it changes everything going forward. When they stepped in for DC, it hurt the last few movies released in the DCEU, like Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, as people knew those films ultimately didn’t matter much.

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That could be the case for the rest of the planned releases left in Gunn’s universe. It has been confirmed that we’re still getting Man of Tomorrow, Creature Commandos Season 2, Mister Miracle, and The People v. Gorilla Grodd. Outside of Gunn’s side of things, The Batman Part II is also still happening, but everything else is up in the air. Even something like the Harley Quinn animated series might not get another season despite its success. There are several movies and shows that Gunn had planned that sounded exciting, yet they may never see the light of day now and that’s hugely disappointing.

5) Blue Beetle

The Blue Beetle movie from 2023 is pretty underrated as it was a fun superhero flick with a sweet family dynamic at its core. There wasn’t any plan for a sequel, but James Gunn announced plans for an animated series on the character. Xolo Maridueña, who starred as Jamie Reyes on the big screen, was slated to reprise his role, and several others from in the film, like director Angel Manuel Soto, were involved.

The idea was that if the show was a hit, it could lead to Jamie Reyes appearing in a bigger series or movie in the DCU and even bring him back to the live-action world. Initial plans had the show aimed at younger audiences with a 2026 release date, but HBO Max announced it wouldn’t prioritize children’s programming and the show has been up in the air since then. With Gunn out, there’s a good chance the new folks in charge look at the box office struggles of the Blue Beetle film and ignore any future for it.

4) Swamp Thing

Similar to Blue Beetle, Swamp Thing is another DC Comics character who got a live-action project in recent memory. There was a 2019 series about the character that aired on the short-lived DC Universe streaming service, but James Gunn looked to give us a new take on Swamp Thing in a film. It was designed as a gothic horror movie that explored the origins of Swamp Thing and would’ve likely been a creature feature with body horror along the lines of Clayface.

Swamp Thing played into Gunn’s “Gods and Monsters” concept perfectly, especially since Gunn planned for it to be inspired by Alan Moore’s The Saga of the Swamp Thing comic run. James Mangold, who did remarkable work on 2017’s Logan, was brought in to write and direct the project and was penning the script as recently as October 2026. Now, there’s an unfortunate chance we will never see Mangold’s vision for Swamp Thing.

3) Lanterns Season 2

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The box office numbers for Supergirl got DC’s 2026 off to a rough start, even if the film itself was solid fun. Lanterns managed to turn things around for the franchise, as the surprisingly grounded HBO series about two Green Lanterns was a hit for the platform and was well-received by critics everywhere. Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, and the rest of the cast delivered great performances in this show that felt a lot like True Detective.

The show ended in a way that set the tone for an interesting future. Future seasons could focus on an entirely different group of the Lantern Corps or could center on John Stewart taking over as the Green Lantern on Earth (Pierre is set to appear in Man of Tomorrow though). However, despite the acclaim and success, Lanterns hasn’t been renewed for a Season 2. With Gunn out of the picture, the future of DC could go a totally different route with the Green Lantern, turning Lanterns into a one-season phenomenon.

2) Wonder Woman

One of the biggest criticisms tossed at James Gunn’s time with the franchise has been the focus on less popular or well-known DC characters. Clayface, Peacemaker, Creature Commandos, and Jimmy Olsen are focal points, while the likes of the Flash, Batman, and Wonder Woman haven’t appeared yet. That said, Gunn did confirm plans for a Wonder Woman film in June 2025, along with the Paradise Lost prequel show set on Themyscira.

Ana Nogueira, who wrote Supergirl, was hired to write the screenplay and the movie was said to be getting fast-tracked. However, we never got word of a director or star, although Adria Arjona was widely rumored as the favorite to portray Diana Prince. There is even talk of her appearing in Man of Tomorrow. If she does and her performance is praised, there’s a chance the film could still go through, but if not, it’s not far along enough in development to likely survive.

1) The Brave and the Bold

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When it comes to DC projects, it’s hard for anything to be more anticipated than something related to Batman. Most things involving the character on either the big or small screen are hits, from The Batman to The Penguin to Harley Quinn. James Gunn’s plan for the Caped Crusader was meant to be significantly different from Matt Reeves’ work on The Batman. That’s why The Brave and the Bold was intended to focus on the Bat-Family, rather than just the hero as a loner.

Gunn claimed The Brave and the Bold would be a strange take on a father/son story, with Batman’s son Damian Wayne being introduced as Robin. The film would be based on Grant Morrison’s comic stories from 2006 to 2013 and Andy Muschietti was brought on as the director. Writers were in the process of working on the film when this news of Gunn’s departure hit, leaving the future of the Bat-Family in DC movies uncertain.

Which DC project are you most disappointed in possibly not getting to see now? Tell us in the comments!