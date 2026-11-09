James Gunn’s Full DCU Justice League Plan Revealed in New DC Report

The news that James Gunn is out of the DCU sent shockwaves throughout the DC fanbase and, frankly, far beyond it today, and now we’re learning more about what James Gunn’s long-term plan had been—apparently including plans for the DCU’s Justice League. It was only today that Gunn’s fate was confirmed in terms of his role with DC Studios, and after previous reports that his role was safe, this news only came as an even larger shock. While the details of what this means are undoubtedly going to be rolled out for some time, already, certain reveals are coming through, and that includes news of what would have been James Gunn’s Justice League.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Specifically, per Ben Fritz, Gunn had years-long plans already in the works to roll out the DCU’s Justice League, with Wonder Woman reportedly being introduced in Man of Tomorrow next summer, the DCU’s Batman debuting in The Brave and the Bold (which was already expected to be the case), and additional Superman sequels in 2029 and 2031 that would have culminated in a full-fledged Justice League. With this massive switch-up, it isn’t clear what these plans will ultimately mean or turn into, especially if it’s true that Wonder Woman’s debut is already coming.

What Will Happen to the DCU Now?

Image Courtesy of DC Studios

While there are a host of questions now on the table, perhaps the biggest is simply how DC moves forward from here. Already, Gunn’s DCU felt like an answer to ongoing issues with the larger franchise, including division within the fanbase regarding whether they liked Zack Snyder’s often darker take on these characters (along with some internal back and forth in the franchise as well). While not everyone was happy with the outcome, it had seemed like DC Studios was backing Gunn and that was the foundation on which this new era of the larger franchise was built. Now, with this change up, it certainly feels as though the DCU is now in a similar state of upheaval.

Notably, there is a plan in place. Gunn will, unsurprisingly, finish up his work on Man of Tomorrow, even though he and Peter Safran are technically stepping down on Dec. 1. Additionally, Gunn will reportedly remain attached to the upcoming mockumentary The People v. Gorilla Grodd. In terms of new and other upcoming projects, though, former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham will be stepping in. That alone has interesting implications, with there already being plenty of chatter regarding what this might mean for the DCU’s approach to a shared universe similar to the MCU. Presumably, Latcham isn’t going to come along and try to replicate the MCU with the DCU, as that would undoubtedly prove controversial and perhaps even unpopular, but it’s an interesting point of connection, and all of this will be fascinating to watch play out.

Are you happy to hear about this leadership change, or do you have concerns about the DCU’s future? Let us know in the comments down below.