With Avengers: Doomsday now just about a month away, the talk about both the hype and the disappointment heading into it has grown louder. There’s obviously a lot of excitement for the first true appearance of Dr. Doom, the return of Wanda Maximoff, and seeing the Fantastic Four, the new Avengers, and many other heroes coming together. However, there is also a lot of trepidation about the film due to the way it has been built up. People have complained about how it doesn’t feel like the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been properly setting everything up for such a massive event.

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In a lot of ways, that’s an understandable feeling because of how up and down things have been in the MCU in general. We have had characters like the Eternals, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Shang-Chi, who appeared in one project and mostly disappeared outside of it. That makes the universe feel nowhere near as connected as it once was. Add in the inconsistent qualities of the franchise as a whole and you can see why people are concerned. However, the MCU has actually done something similar in the past and it ended up working out fine, so maybe it’s not as worrisome as some believe.

The Build To Avengers: Doomsday Has Been A Mixed Bag

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The biggest complaint that faces Avengers: Doomsday for most people is that the build to Doom has been lackluster. We have yet to actually see Doom outside of the trailer. There haven’t even been all that many scenes teasing the character. So far, Doom has only appeared on the big screen in the post-credits scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps when he shows up to seemingly kidnap Franklin Richards. Those who went to see Avengers: Endgame Encore heard him arrive to take the Hulk, likely to join his cabal. Most recently, Doom appeared in VisionQuest to resurrect Wanda Maximoff, adding to the excitement for the film.

That is just three small scenes and nobody else has talked about him, as most characters don’t even know he exists yet. That makes it feel like the audience is going into Avengers: Doomsday blind. We don’t even know what his ultimate plan is or even what his motivation is outside of things that the Russo Brothers have brought up. When Thanos was the incoming big bad of the MCU, we at least understood that the Infinity Stones were in his sights, even if we didn’t know about his motivations for wanting them.

Some of this stems from the pivot the MCU made from Kang the Conqueror. The franchise was clearly building him up with appearances in Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but they changed course for a few reasons. Jonathan Majors’ arrest played the biggest part, but it also didn’t help that the character wasn’t getting rave reviews outside of his first appearance in the Season 1 finale of Loki. That made things a bit more disjointed than the MCU probably wanted. However, a lackluster build for a major villain is nothing new for the franchise.

Thanos Didn’t Have A Strong Build Before Avengers: Infinity War Either

The argument about Doom’s build makes sense on paper, yet it shows that people forgot about Thanos’ setup. The MCU didn’t do a lot to build him up either. He had a quick cameo in The Avengers and then had a solid little appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy. His next cameo in Avengers: Age of Ultron didn’t make much sense, as he talked about “doing it himself” with the Infinity Stones, seemingly disappointed in Ultron’s efforts even though he had nothing to do with Ultron. That’s all we got of him until Avengers: Infinity War.

That’s a bit more than what we’ve had from Doom, yet it is pretty similar. We knew who the villain was and only a few characters knew he existed before Avengers: Infinity War. That 2018 film did a lot of heavy lifting as it established who Thanos is and how imposing he is early on. People mostly remember how great Thanos was as a villain because of Avengers: Infinity War, not because of how he was set up beforehand. Making him the protagonist of this movie worked expertly and there’s a chance Avengers: Doomsday does something similar.

With such a vast number of characters on the hero side of things, it will be difficult to fully focus on most of them. The Russo Brothers have noted that Yelena will act as the heart of the film, but making Doom into more of the main character would allow him to succeed the way Thanos did. Regardless of the actual outcome of the film’s quality, the MCU has proven that not giving the big villain a ton of build-up is actually okay. Their track record shows that Avengers: Doomsday should be alright.

How do you feel about Doom’s build-up entering the upcoming blockbuster? Let us know in the comments.