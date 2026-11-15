The MCU Has Failed One Avenger, And It’s Going To Make Doomsday Worse

We are now just about one month away from Avengers: Doomsday and as exciting as the film is, it has become pretty clear that the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t been firing on all cylinders in recent years. The franchise that was once lauded for its consistently strong output has been hit or miss since the days of Avengers: Endgame. For every Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Thunderbolts*, Loki, Agatha All Along, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, there are Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Echo, Secret Invasion, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Captain America: Brave New World.

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It’s that last film, Captain America: Brave New World, that’s the focus here because it shined a light on a major problem that the MCU has, especially with Avengers: Doomsday on the horizon. Sam Wilson was set up nicely as the new Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame, yet the MCU has failed the character. He has barely been around, his projects haven’t been all that good, and he doesn’t even feel like an important part of the franchise. In fact, he goes into Avengers: Doomsday as something of an afterthought, which is not at all where Captain America should be.

The MCU Hasn’t Given Sam Wilson Enough To Work With As Captain America

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Things got off to a good start for Sam Wilson as Captain America. He was the co-lead of a 2021 series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which did a great job of dealing with his struggles with the shield. Watching him grapple with what it means to be a Black Cap in a country that hasn’t always treated Black people well was intriguing and where he ended up at the end of the show felt right. The series was a mixed bag, mostly due to uneven writing when it came to the antagonists, yet the stuff with Sam was done well.

Unfortunately, it has been downhill ever since. It took four years before audiences saw Sam Wilson again and when they finally got Captain America: Brave New World, it was a massive disappointment. This was a far cry from the incredible trilogy that Steve Rogers got and it mostly felt like a sequel to 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, which nobody was asking for. Since then, we’ve again not seen Sam Wilson, but there has been plenty of hype surrounding Steve Rogers’ return in Avengers: Doomsday. The whole thing makes our new Captain America feel like a secondary character.

Sam Wilson Doesn’t Feel Like A Leader Heading Into Avengers: Doomsday

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When The Avengers came out in 2012, Iron Man had two films and was the most popular character, while Captain America had only debuted a year prior. Despite that, it felt like there was no question that Cap was the leader of the team. He was a pure beacon of good and the kind of character who anyone would want to follow. Even if you had questions going into the movie, by the time it was over, you knew that Cap was the leader and that was the case from that point on. That hasn’t been what it feels like with Sam.

Sam Wilson is slated to be a leader in Avengers: Doomsday. He is going to have his own Avengers team alongside the group from Thunderbolts*, while we’ll also have units like Fox’s X-Men and the Fantastic Four. The problem is that as much as you tell us that Sam is a leader, they haven’t shown that to be the case. We have no reason to believe that Sam is better suited to lead the way than many of the other heroes appearing on screen, and based on the way the MCU has handled him, he barely cracks the top five in terms of potential leaders.

Not Having Sam As A Viable Leader Is A Problem For Avengers: Doomsday

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There is a major issue with Sam feeling like he’s not a leader. Part of what makes Captain America work in the first place is his leadership qualities. If you don’t have him feel like he belongs in that role, then you’ve failed Captain America as a whole. In Avengers: Doomsday, Steve Rogers is being brought back and, as noted, Sam feels like second fiddle to him. Even the biggest Sam Wilson fans are likely going to call him Sam and call Steve “Cap” in the film. It looks like Steve will play a bigger role too, further adding to Sam not feeling important.

Even if you take Steve Rogers out of the equation, the MCU’s failure with Sam is evident when you see the other potential leaders. Reed Richards felt like a top-tier superhero in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, so he would make more sense as a leader than Sam. The journey that Loki, a character who has been handled expertly by the MCU in recent years, has gone on makes him an ideal candidate to lead. Even Yelena Belova as the head of this new Avengers team is more established and developed as a leader than Captain America. That’s a problem because Cap should at least be on the same level.

How do you feel about the MCU’s handling of Sam Wilson? Discuss in the comments below!