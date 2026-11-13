The MCU Just Revealed Doctor Doom’s “Traumatic” Backstory & It Confirms a Major Theory

This post contains spoilers for VisionQuest.

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Marvel just confirmed a key Doctor Doom detail, and it means fans were right about one significant theory. Although Doctor Doom has been known to be the central figure of Avengers: Doomsday for quite some time now, there are still so many things audiences don’t yet know about him. Doomsday trailers have already confirmed a few things about Doom, from the fact that he believes the Avengers have been living stolen lives to there being some history between him, Sue Storm, and Reed Richards. Additionally, one of the several Avengers: Endgame Encore bonus scenes involved Bruce Banner being “collected” by Doom, suggesting that his plan involves building his own team—something the VisionQuest post-credits scene just reinforced.

Yet, it was always clear that there was something deeper going on with Doom, particularly given his obsession with making the Avengers give back what he believes was never rightfully theirs. For some, those theories were tied to the possibility that Doom was a Tony Stark variant, although Kevin Feige has shut down those rumors, multiple times, in fact. For others, though, there were strong suspicions that Doom had lost someone close to him—either his mother or a child—and now, per Empire Magazine, audiences know that he has indeed had such a loss and who it is.

Doctor Doom’s Loss Makes Doomsday Even More Interesting

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Per Empire, “He’s a father who’s a victim of trauma. He has lost a child.” This is certainly news, although it isn’t necessarily a total shock, given that it has now been a significant fan theory. The ins and outs of this loss and this larger story are still unknown, but this does provide a bit more context for Doom’s potential motivations. Specifically, with Doom being so focused on the Avengers having ‘stolen’ their lives, it’s possible that something the Avengers did, perhaps in Avengers: Endgame, led to the loss of Doom’s child. In fact, it was already previously confirmed that Steve Rogers staying in the past caused Doomsday, so perhaps Steve’s decision created a multiversal problem that led to the death of Doom’s son.

Making this all the more interesting is the fact that, in the VisionQuest finale post-credits scene, Doom comes to collect Wanda, saying he will take the Scarlet Witch’s power for himself. While that’s a terrifying concept based on how powerful Wanda is, it also sets up an unexpected connection between the two. It’s possible, or perhaps even most likely, that Doomsday will follow the comics and have Wanda’s memory wiped while she is with Doom, but if she does retain her memories, then she will understand better than anyone what it’s like to lose a child and then be willing to go to extreme, unspeakable lengths to get them back. For now, it’s not clear whether Doom’s intention is to bring his son back, but that’s seeming increasingly possible.

What do you think this new backstory detail will mean for Doom’s motivations in Doomsday? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.