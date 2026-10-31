Patrick Stewart Narrated A Cult-Classic Holiday Mashup Movie Until the Filmmakers Scrapped His Work But You Can Still Hear It

The Nightmare Before Christmas was supposed to be narrated by Patrick Stewart, but his performance was never included in the final film. Before the filmmakers changed their minds, the Star Trek: The Next Generation star recorded a lengthy opening and closing narration for Tim Burton’s 1993 stop-motion musical. Thankfully, Disney included both recordings on the original soundtrack, so Captain Jean-Luc Picard’s account of Jack Skellington’s disastrous attempt to seize Christmas is still readily available.

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The Nightmare Before Christmas, which is based on a poem Burton penned while he was an animator at Disney, follows Halloween Town’s Pumpkin King as he learns about Christmas and determines he can perform better than Santa Claus. With Danny Elfman’s songs and voices by Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara, and Ken Page, director Henry Selick used stop-motion animation to bring Burton’s characters to life. The finished movie drastically shortened the original opening and abandoned an epilogue that would have given Jack’s adventure a different ending.

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Patrick Stewart Was Supposed to Tell Jack Skellington’s Story

The Nightmare Before Christmas begins with a narrator introducing the holiday worlds before transporting viewers to Halloween Town. The narration is based on Burton’s original poem, which was inspired by Clement Clarke Moore’s A Visit from St. Nicholas, also known as ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. The original plan was for the narrator to return at the end, completing Jack’s adventure. Listening to Stewart’s recording, it’s clear why the filmmakers might have gone in a different direction. He reads the narration like a traditional Christmas story, with the warmth and grandeur of a classic holiday special. It’s a lovely performance, but The Nightmare Before Christmas is meant to be a little more strange. Ed Ivory’s narration in the final film feels more at ease in Burton’s twisted holiday world.

Stewart wasn’t the only well-known actor considered for the narration. Vincent Price, a horror legend, was originally slated to provide Santa’s voice plus the narration and even recorded material for the film. Unfortunately, Price had recently lost his wife, actress Coral Browne, and Selick believed his grief was reflected in the performance. The filmmakers also considered Don Ameche and James Earl Jones. Selick recalled an awkward meeting between Jones and Elfman, during which the composer informed the Star Wars actor that he had written the part specifically for him. Jones was reportedly unhappy with Elfman’s assumption that he knew what kind of role Jones wanted to play.

The production eventually settled on Ivory, who also voiced Santa Claus throughout the film. The opening narration was shortened, and the closing poem was dropped entirely. Stewart’s performance was one of several recordings left out of the final film. However, losing Stewart’s opening was only half the story. The ending was the more significant loss.

All That’s Left of The Original Ending

The film concludes with Jack and Sally finally acknowledging their feelings for each other on Spiral Hill. The original ending would have featured Santa Claus visiting Jack sometime after the events of the film and asking if he would repeat his disastrous Christmas adventure if given another chance. Despite nearly ruining Christmas, being shot out of the sky, and having to save Santa from Oogie Boogie, Jack does not regret his experiences. His adventure helped him rediscover his love of Halloween, which eventually brought him and Sally together. When Santa asks if he’d do it all again, Jack simply responds, “Wouldn’t you?” It’s a sweet little addition that puts Jack’s entire adventure in context. One fan even created storybook-style depictions of the epilogue to accompany Stewart’s closing narration.

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Stewart was not the last renowned actor to record Burton’s words. The movie’s 2008 home video release included a bonus feature of the original poem narrated by Christopher Lee, who had previously collaborated with Burton on Sleepy Hollow, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Corpse Bride. Lee gives Burton’s story an entirely different energy. Stewart reads as if he’s telling a traditional Christmas story, while Lee’s deep, ominous voice leans into the film’s darker Halloween vibe.

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It’s hard to imagine The Nightmare Before Christmas without its iconic opening, but Stewart’s recording provides a glimpse into a slightly lighter film. However, Lee’s interpretation of the full poem is more in line with Burton’s darker vision. Selick finally found a happy medium, creating an equally appropriate holiday classic for Halloween and Christmas. Stewart may have been cut from the film, but his version is still making fans ask what could have been 33 years later.