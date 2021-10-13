Vincent Price Trends As Social Media Gets Into The Halloween Spirit

Vincent Price is trending on social media as Horror fans get into the Halloween spirit. The host is a beloved figure across the genre for his work on broadcast television and in film. (As you might expect a lot of people are posting clips from his amazing appearance on The Muppet Show.) But, there’s so much more out there. A fun part of all the tributes flying around online is the social work that he did to support various populations in the arts. This was someone who cared deeply about multiple mediums from television, film, theater, and more. A lot of the classic films that fans have an affection for some from his catalog. As you would expect, that meant that Price became a fixture in pop culture later in life. Scooby-Doo fans absolutely love his parts in some of the animated specials and The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo. It’s just a long line of work that is hard to match.

https://twitter.com/HorrorHammer1/status/1447283672982429697?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

If you’re looking for more adventures between two horror staples, check out Elvira Meets Vincent Price! Here’s a synopsis: “The two titans of terror and comedy unite in comics for the very first time as Dynamite Entertainment proudly presents Elvira Meets Vincent Price! The ghost of Price has a mission that only the macabre maven can assist him with. The apocalypse is coming, and it’s heading straight to live-streaming for binge-watching! Leave it to a fabled lost film to save the day, if only our horror hostess and spectral companion can find it in time.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Writer David Avallone (Bettie Page, Drawing Blood) returns to capture the timeless voice of Elvira, and taps into his own history and love for Old Hollywood and film to bring Vincent Price along for the ride this time. With over three years and countless issues of experience working right alongside Elvira herself and putting words in her mouth, fans will be happy to see his return. This time he’s joined for the first time by artist Juan Samu (Black Panther, Transformers). The cast is rounded out by returning colorist Walter Pereyra and letterer Taylor Esposito.”

What is your favorite project of his? Let us know down in the comments!

What year is it???

Trending topics today have included Vincent Price, William Shatner, and Leonard Nimoy.



I feel like Twitter is a time machine set for the 1960s. — Scott Monty (@ScottMonty) October 13, 2021

Would be awesome to go

Join us for a selection of classic monsters, music, and Muppets, incl. episodes of THE MUPPET SHOW featuring Vincent Price and Alice Cooper and other haunting clips from Jim Henson’s work. Hosted by @CraigShemin, OCT 23 + 29. https://t.co/oHHloGSzjw pic.twitter.com/7mW0c2kjhI — Museum of the Moving Image (@MovingImageNYC) October 13, 2021

Cool story

As Vincent Price is trending today, weeks before Halloween, I feel compelled to contribute this still from the film "Theatre of Blood," one of my personal favorites. The banner behind him reads, "Critics Circle Awards 1970." pic.twitter.com/HsX5RxM5it — Howard Sherman (@HESherman) October 13, 2021

Thriller is wild

Vincent Price provided the spooky monologue & haunting laugh at the end of @MichaelJackson’s “Thriller”pic.twitter.com/bx61zoQOZj — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) October 13, 2021

Bask in it

Since Vincent Price is trending, let’s enjoy this clip of him and Kermit on The Muppet Show when Kermit bit Vincent. pic.twitter.com/z9E3W2jCqY — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) October 13, 2021

Awesome to see

https://twitter.com/EyeAmAdrian/status/1448374325577326595?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

GOAT

How wonderful