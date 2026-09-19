Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Overlooked Crime Thriller Is Quietly One of His Best (& It Was The Director’s Final Movie)

The late Philip Seymour Hoffman had a career full of performances that always managed to steal the spotlight. : Plutarch in The Hunger Games, Owen in Mission: Impossible III, Freddie in The Talented Mr. Ripley, Lester in Almost Famous, and so on. Still, there was one crime thriller with Hoffman that tends to be forgotten, even though it was arguably one of his best performances. What’s interesting is that this is a movie where he is surrounded by other major stars like Ethan Hawke, Albert Finney, and Marisa Tomei, while the director was a filmmaker responsible for some of the greatest American movies ever made. It’s a genuinely brilliant production, but somehow, it has completely fallen off the radar.

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Released in 2007, the film was directed by none other than Sidney Lumet, who, while not being a particularly well-known name today, was highly respected for films like 12 Angry Men, Serpico, Dog Day Afternoon, and Network. Unfortunately, this overlooked Hoffman movie also turned out to be the filmmaker’s final film, even though it was never planned that way. And for fans of the actor or the genre, here’s a feature built around a pretty straightforward story about desperate people making terrible decisions. It’s honestly a must-watch.

Why Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead Is One of Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Best Movies

image courtesy of thinkfilm

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead stars Hoffman as Andy Hanson, an executive who seems to have a much more put-together life than he actually does. He’s deep in debt, uses drugs, and desperately needs money. His younger brother, Hank (Hawke), is also struggling financially. So, Andy comes up with what, in his mind, seems like the perfect solution: the two of them will rob their parents’ jewelry store. Andy knows the place and its routine, and he believes the robbery can go off without any major complications. Nobody is supposed to get hurt, the money will be split between the brothers, and, theoretically, their problems will be over. Obviously, that’s not what happens. The robbery goes horribly wrong in a way that changes both brothers’ lives and puts their entire family in an even worse situation.

But what stands out is that the movie doesn’t turn this whole disaster into a traditional criminals vs. police story, because the real problem is the characters themselves. Andy and Hank spend much of the plot trying to deal with the consequences of what they’ve done, and there’s simply no way around it: every decision comes with even worse consequences. That’s where the screenplay makes an effective choice: instead of telling this story in chronological order, the film jumps backward and forward in time and shows different events from each character’s perspective. So, when a scene ends, you might later find out that you didn’t actually have all the information needed to understand what was happening entirely.

It’s a device that could make the story confusing, but Lumet handles the whole thing brilliantly, with the structure working because every shift in perspective adds something to the plot. The audience already knows the plan went wrong, so the suspense comes from finding out exactly how it happened and just how far Andy and Hank are willing to go to cover up the consequences. But why is it one of the best movies to look at when it comes to Hoffman specifically?

image courtesy of thinkfilm

The actor, who had won the Oscar for Capote not long before, brings Andy to life as a character whose circumstances might make you feel some sympathy for him — yet it’s tough to actually feel sorry for him. You can see in Hoffman’s performance that Andy is smart enough to know he’s making terrible decisions, but arrogant enough to believe he’ll be able to deal with them later. He also knows exactly how to push his brother, since Hank is more insecure and less confident. And when Andy finally starts to lose control, Hoffman performs that shift so masterfully that you can clearly see his character trying to remain rational and cold, unable to accept that he is the one who has lost control of the situation, until he finally explodes into violence with an agonizing sense of desperation.

Andy Hanson is easily one of the most interesting characters of Hoffman’s career because he’s not someone who’s easy to defend. In fact, he may never have seemed more comfortable playing someone this difficult to like. That’s why it’s almost unfair that the movie has been pushed to the sidelines over the years. Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead was well-received when it came out and currently sits at 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, while critics had plenty of praise for Hoffman’s performance. And ironically, part of the reason it didn’t gain more visibility may be that his career was so rich that other works ended up overshadowing it. When people talk about his best films, it’s much more common to see Capote, The Master, Doubt, or Boogie Nights at the center of the conversation — and even when the subject is Lumet.

Sidney Lumet’s Final Movie Brings Together Many of His Career-Long Obsessions

image courtesy of thinkfilm

Lumet died in 2011 at the age of 86, bringing his career to an abrupt end after he had previously said he planned to keep working and had no intention of slowing down. And while Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead wasn’t deliberately made as a farewell, revisiting it makes it easy to see several of the concerns that had appeared throughout his earlier work. How so? The director had always been interested in characters trapped by big circumstances, systems that put people in impossible situations, and moral questions that don’t have simple answers. Here, he puts all of those ideas inside a family.

There’s also a good story behind why he wanted to make this movie in the first place. In the mid-2000s, he said that what attracted him to the script was its melodrama (a genre he felt had been unfairly dismissed) and its ability to create intense tragedies. For him, the audience needed to understand what drives these terrible people instead of just seeing them as monsters, which is also why the movie’s opening scene is such a good example of that idea. In the end, it’s a curious irony: after a career filled with stories about corruption, violence, pressure, and moral dilemmas, his last film brought together many of these recurring themes through reflection, which is very symbolic.

If you’ve already seen some of Hoffman’s best films, it’s worth giving Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead a look. Plus, it’s a great thriller with a fantastic cast, a structure that actually uses its nonlinear storytelling to its advantage, and the chance to watch Lumet’s final project as a filmmaker. That’s not a small list of reasons for a movie that has become so easy to overlook.

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead is available to stream on Prime Video.