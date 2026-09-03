Jim Carrey’s Divisive Dark Comedy Is Secretly One of His Best (& A Remake Is Coming)

Jim Carrey is famous worldwide for making people laugh until their bellies hurt, but like any actor, he’s taken opportunities to branch out and expand his range with unorthodox roles. These days, audiences are far more accustomed to seeing Carrey alternate between classic slapstick comedy roles like Dr. Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog movie series and films like Dark Crimes, where he plays a detective investigating a serial killer. However, viewers weren’t always ready to accept that kind of range from Carrey.

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Jump back 30 years (or more) to the 1990s, and Jim Carrey was on a generational run of comedy hits. Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber had all hit theaters in 1994, and Carrey followed that massive debut in 1995 with a Batman villain role (Riddler in Batman Forever) and a sequel to Ace Ventura that was twice as successful as the first film. Carrey could’ve just kept on going with everything that was working to make him an international superstar; instead, in 1996, he took a bold detour into a dark comedy role that could’ve derailed his momentum. Instead, it blew his career wide open.

The Cable Guy Was the Film That Changed Jim Carrey’s Career

Sony Pictures

The Cable Guy was a risky prospect on paper (back in the ’90s). Ben Stiller had just ended his breakout run on The Ben Stiller Show (1990-1995) and was ready to take on directing his second feature film, after the success of his indie cult-classic, Reality Bites. Instead of another rom-com, or even the witty sketch comedy style of his MTV show, Stiller decided to dip into the darker end of comedy and tapped two unlikely icons to help him do it: Jim Carrey and Matthew Broderick.

The story follows an everyman named Steven Kovacs (Broderick) who is recovering from a failed proposal to his girlfriend. After moving into a singles apartment, Steven is convinced by his buddy Rick (Jack Black) to bribe the cableman for an illegal full-package hookup. That cable guy, Chip (Carrey), obliges, bargaining for friendship with Steven as payment. However, the more Steven hangs out with Chip, the more he begins to realize that the cable guy is wildly, and maybe dangerously, unbalanced.

owen Wilson & Jim Carrey in The Cable Guy / Sony Pictures

Dark comedy was not at all en vogue when The Cable Guy was released. Stiller also messed with viewers’ minds by taking icons like Broderick (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off) and Carrey and making them play against type in such significant ways. Looking back now, The Cable Guy is also an early showcase of so many different comedic actors, from Jack Black to Leslie Mann (who plays Steven’s girlfriend, Robin), Janeane Garofalo, Andy Dick, David Cross, Owen Wilson, Bob Odenkirk, and others. You’ll be sitting up and pointing like that Leonardo DiCaprio meme every few minutes.

Viewing The Cable Guy today is such a different, and ultimately more rewarding, experience. Since doing films like The Truman Show, Man on the Moon, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, audiences are way more willing to follow Jim Carrey into unexpected places. Stiller has also become a much more celebrated comedy director, with other cult classics like Tropic Thunder and Zoolander under his belt. Seeing this early bold swing from them, plus the lineup of future comedic stars all bouncing off one another, makes The Cable Guy a precious cinematic time capsule. It also helps that the movie is just unhinged funny, with Carrey giving one of his most memorable performances.

The Cable Guy TV Reboot Is In The Works

Damon Wayans jr. & Jake Johnson in New girl / FOx TV

Now that The Cable Guy (1996) is getting more of the proper recognition it deserves, we might as well remake it, right? (Sarcasm.)

Earlier this summer, it was announced that Hulu is moving forward with a pilot for a Cable Guy TV series. New Girl alumni Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr. are attached to star in the lead roles. Johnson will take over Carrey’s role as Chip Douglas, while Wayans will play Broderick’s character, Steven Stephens. Rob Rosell (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) is writing the pilot along with Joe Piarulli and Luan Thomas (Cobra Kai).

As teased in the synopsis for The Cable Guy TV series: “In a world of endless streaming, binging, and algorithms, old-school cable technician Chip Douglas (Johnson) languishes alone — until Steven Stephens (Wayans Jr.) calls to have his cable turned back on, reconnecting Chip with a childhood friend he never forgot. The relationship gives each man something he’s been missing… until Chip’s enthusiasm turns into obsession. Inspired by the movie, the show explores the darkly absurd side of modern-day male friendship.”

You can rent or buy The Cable Guy on digital platforms.