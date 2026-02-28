Prime Video’s New #1 Movie Proves Why Disney Should Hurry Up With Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Prime Video’s latest original feature, The Bluff, has rapidly ascended to the top of the global charts. Directed by Frank E. Flowers and produced by the Russo Brothers through their AGBO banner, the film provides a visceral, R-rated exploration of 19th-century piracy in the Cayman Islands. The narrative centers on Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), a reformed pirate whose tranquil domestic life is shattered when her former mentor, Captain Connor (Karl Urban), arrives seeking a violent reckoning. By blending the intensity of a home-invasion thriller with traditional maritime tropes, The Bluff has successfully captured the attention of an audience clearly hungry for character-driven action that prioritizes practical choreography and historical texture over digital artifice.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The immediate success of The Bluff serves as a reminder of the massive cultural void left by the dormant Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. When Disney first launched The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003, the studio transformed a risky theme park adaptation into a multibillion-dollar phenomenon that fundamentally changed blockbuster language. For over a decade, the adventures of Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) dominated the global box office and dictated the direction of mainstream pop culture, yet the industry curiously failed to usher in a sustained era of successful copycats. Even more surprising is that Disney allowed the franchise to effectively fizzle out following the release of 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales. Despite persistent rumors regarding a new installment or a creative overhaul, the brand has remained stagnant while competitors begin to show that pirate stories still possess commercial viability.

Now It’s the Best Time for Disney to Make Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Image courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures

For years, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has existed in a state of perpetual development, with producer Jerry Bruckheimer frequently updating the public on the status of various scripts. Nowadays, a reboot is being developed by Craig Mazin and veteran franchise writer Ted Elliott, while a separate female-led spinoff once associated with Margot Robbie remains a possibility within the studio’s long-term plans. Furthermore, other rumors have centered on the potential casting of Austin Butler to lead the franchise into a new era, possibly as the successor to the Jack Sparrow legacy. These various threads highlight a clear desire to revitalize the brand, yet the lack of a definitive production date and the numerous changes in development continue to frustrate a fanbase that has waited nearly a decade for a return to the Caribbean.

Investing in a sixth installment should be a strategic priority for Disney because the pirate subgenre remains one of the most underserved markets in modern cinema. While the superhero genre and traditional sci-fi epics have become increasingly crowded, the world of naval warfare and supernatural seafaring offers a unique aesthetic that is difficult to replicate. Disney already possesses a foundational mythology that includes iconic locations, established lore, and a recognizable musical score that can instantly anchor a marketing campaign. Plus, the success of The Bluff proves that viewers do not need a familiar face like Jack Sparrow to be invested in the world of buccaneers if the story is good enough.

The Bluff is currently available to stream on Prime Video, while the entire Pirates of the Caribbean saga is streaming on Disney+.

Do you think Disney needs to bring back Johnny Depp for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise to succeed, or is it time for a total reboot with a new lead? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!