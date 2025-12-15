5 Movies Every Pirates of the Caribbean Fan Should Watch

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean movies were once a true box office juggernaut. And, while the first film has never been topped critically, there is some merit to be found in even the worst of its five-film run (aka the last two). Even in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which essentially repeats many of the narrative beats of the original film, there are moments of excitement. That’s because Pirates exists in an engrossing, heightened world where everybody solves their problems with swashbuckling sword fights or flintlock pistols. It’s all a fantastical version of a time period that truly occurred.

The question is, if you’ve gone through all of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies and are in the mood for more, what should you go for? While the jump to Cutthroat Island or Pirates with Walter Matthau might scratch that itch, the following movies capture that specific Pirates vibe even better than those fellow, well, Pirates movies.

5) Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

image courtesy of paramount pictures

When it comes to adventurous heroes who narrowly avoid death countless times, there’s no one better than Indiana Jones. And, of all the Indy movies, the one that most closely aligns with Pirates is Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

As Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales proved, Jack Sparrow is at his best when he’s not the core of a narrative, but rather part of a trio. Indy does work as the core, but Last Crusade showed he could be just as great when paired with another individual outside of someone who is his love interest. Like his father (plus, we also get to meet Jack’s father in At World’s End).

Stream Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade on Prime Video.

4) The Mask of Zorro

image courtesy of tristar pictures

If you’re looking for an outlaw clashing swords with men in uniforms, which is a presence in all of the Pirates movies (especially Dead Man’s Chest), you’ll want to watch The Mask of Zorro next. It’s a movie that made money in the ’90s but since seems to have been forgotten for such a big movie.

And it’s a shame because it’s a lot of fun, with enthused performances by Antonio Banderas and Anthony Hopkins and a pair of well-drawn main villains who warrant the audience’s hate. And, as far as sword fights go, there are several here that make one think of Jack Sparrow clashing with Will Turner in Curse of the Black Pearl.

3) The Mummy

image courtesy of universal pictures

It’s really not all that often that an actor is nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor for their role in an action-focused, fast-paced blockbuster, but that was exactly the case for Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. And there are plenty of ’90s kids who would argue that Brendan Fraser deserved the same thing for his work in The Mummy.

Like with Jack Sparrow, Rick O’Connell capitalized on Fraser’s comedic timing just as much as it did his ability to convincingly sell an action sequence. The Mummy also builds a world where the threats seem fantastic yet real to its cinematic world. Toss in the fact that a curse is present in both the first Pirates movie and The Mummy and the throughline is clear. Will the upcoming legacy sequel keep the magic alive? Here’s hoping.

2) Jungle Cruise

Image Courtesy of Disney

When the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was winding down, Disney made a few attempts at replicating its vibe and success. And, to an extent, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time and John Carter did replicate the vibe, just not the success.

But their best attempt at doing this was with Jungle Cruise, which is far better than Prince of Persia and John Carter yet still did worse than either one of them. To be fair, it was released in 2021, when COVID was still a major concern, but given how it has been confirmed that a sequel isn’t on the way, it’s safe to say Disney wasn’t thrilled with its numbers on Disney+, either. Even though it was another example of Disney adapting one of their rides for the big screen, this one came and went. But if you’re watching the Pirates movies on Disney+, this is certainly one to press play on next.

Stream Jungle Cruise on Disney+.

1) Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

image courtesy of 20th century studios

Considering it came out the same year as Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, it’s no wonder that Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World has a very similar look to Disney’s classic. And, given the wood-shattering cannonball fight sequences, it often truly seems as though you’re watching a Pirates movie.

But this is a Pirates movie without a heightened reality and no characters who are more like caricatures. Instead, what we get is a very straightforward drama with a few no holds barred action sequences. It’s an excellent and gorgeous undersung classic from the early aughts, bolstered by a pair of arguably career best performances by Russell Crowe and Paul Bettany (reteaming after A Beautiful Mind).

What movie do you feel like watching after a Pirates of the Caribbean adventure? Let us know in the comments.