Prime Video’s Epic New Pirate Movie From the Russo Brothers Becomes Instant #1 Streaming Hit

Prime Video has been on quite a roll lately, and the streamer is filling the void left by a stellar second season of Fallout with a new pirate movie that is already capturing attention. That’s partly due to the fact that it’s the latest release from the Avengers: Doomsday team, the Russo Brothers, and it looks like their R-Rated Pirate adventure is resonating, as it has instantly become a #1 streaming hit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Russo Brothers’ latest project is the R-Rated pirate film The Bluff, which features a former pirate played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas colliding with her notorious former captain, who is played by Karl Urban. The film was just released on February 25th, and it’s already in the top spot of Flix Patrol’s top movies on Amazon Prime. If this keeps up, The Bluff is already off to a great start, and Prime Video surely hopes it keeps on resonating with audiences.

The Bluff Is One of The Russo Brothers’ Best Non-Marvel Films

Ercell (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Captain Connor (Karl Urban) in The Bluff.

The Russo Brothers have a number of beloved projects on their resumes, including Community, The Gray Man, Arrested Development, Everything Everywhere All at Once. Then there’s the Marvel films, which include Captain America: Winter Soldier, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. While the Winter Soldier and Infinity War are both classics and likely atop their best of list, The Bluff is one of their best non-Marvel films to date.

The Bluff follows a family living on a secluded island that has to survive an invasion by pirates, led by the notorious Captain Connor (Karl Urban). The reason they try to take over the island is that they are searching for Connor’s stolen gold, which is evidently in the hands of former Pirate Captain Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden (Priyanka Chopra Jonas).

Bodden lives up to her Bloody Mary moniker and attempts to save her family and free her husband, and the action is vicious and brutal at every turn. The John Wick comparisons are apt, but the film leans into the pirate theme and comes up with some immensely creative battles and kills. The various collisions between Connor and Bodden are fantastic as well, and rarely end like you assume they will.

This is a world we’d like to see more of from the Russo Brothers, even if it doesn’t involve the same characters, so hopefully there’s more from The Bluff down the line.

The Bluff is now available to stream on Prime Video.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!