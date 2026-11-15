Star Wars: Starfighter Could Finally Fix the Biggest Franchise Problem With the Sequel Trilogy

Star Wars has a galaxy full of possibilities. You wouldn’t know it from watching some of its movies. But Disney keeps digging deeper into past characters and past stories. Don’t get me wrong. Seeing Luke Skywalker wield a lightsaber will always be exciting. Both Rogue One and Andor had good reception. And I’m still the person who gets a little too enthusiastic whenever the original trilogy comes up. But there’s something strange about a franchise this enormous, behaving as though nothing interesting happens unless a Skywalker gets involved. Surely somebody on another planet has an adventure worth telling.

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That’s why Starfighter could be a very important movie for Lucasfilm. It has an opportunity to leave the family drama behind and introduce audiences to new characters. In my opinion, The Rey trilogy really messed up the original lore with Palpatine, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Leia Organa. It gave us new heroes and then kept reminding us about the old ones—while ruining them. There’s a lesson in there for sure. Maybe the best way to make Star Wars exciting again isn’t to bring back—and mess up—previous lore, like The Acolyte. Maybe it’s time to finally let a new generation take the controls.

How the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Lost Sight of Its New Heroes

The sequel trilogy had some interesting ideas. Rey was a mysterious young woman discovering her connection to the Force. Finn was a stormtrooper who decided he’d rather not spend his life serving a murderous space dictatorship. That’s a pretty good premise for a character. Poe Dameron brought the swagger, too. There was plenty to work with. Unfortunately, the movies seemed much more interested in connecting everything to the original trilogy. Rey’s journey eventually became tangled up with Palpatine, while Kylo Ren spent much of his time trying to live up to Darth Vader while failing his parents Han and Leia. Even Finn’s fascinating background as a former stormtrooper never received the attention it deserved.

Luke got perhaps the worst deal of all. Remember the kid from Tatooine who risked everything because he believed there was still good in Darth Vader? That was the character audiences waited decades to see again. Instead, The Last Jedi presented a bitter Luke who had considered killing his sleeping nephew after sensing darkness in him. I understand that heroes can become disillusioned. That’s a perfectly reasonable direction for a story. But watching Luke lose faith in the very people he once refused to abandon was difficult to swallow. It also created an awkward problem for Rey. Her story needed room to develop, yet so much of the trilogy’s emotional weight rested on dismantling Luke’s legacy. She deserved better than becoming the next chapter in somebody else’s family history.

Why Starfighter Should Take Star Wars Somewhere Completely New

There’s a reason the original Star Wars felt so exciting. George Lucas dropped audiences into a universe that seemed to exist long before the opening crawl. We didn’t need to know every detail about Obi-Wan Kenobi or Han Solo before meeting them. They had personalities, problems, and their own reasons for getting involved in the adventure. Even Rogue One understood the appeal of telling a story away from the Skywalker family. We knew how the larger story would end, but that didn’t stop us from caring about Jyn Erso and her unlikely group of rebels. In some ways, that movie captured the spirit of the original trilogy better than the sequels did.

That’s the opportunity sitting in front of Lucasfilm. Starfighter doesn’t need another appearance from Luke or a surprise revelation about somebody’s ancestry. It needs characters who can hold our attention without borrowing somebody else’s legacy. Think about how much of this galaxy we’ve barely explored. There are entire corners of the Star Wars universe that could support wonderful adventures. Why keep revisiting the same old conflicts? The franchise already has its legends. Now it needs to make some new ones. I’d happily spend two hours following a completely unfamiliar character through a strange corner of the galaxy. Give me a great story, a few memorable characters, and maybe a spaceship that looks like it needs an oil change. Most of all, capture the best elements of cinema from the ’70s to ’90s. That’s Star Wars to me.