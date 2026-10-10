This Star Wars Actor’s Forgotten DC Villain Role Could Make Him Perfect for These Two DCU Heroes

Some actors have a comic book role they would rather forget. Others have one that fans never let them forget. And every now and then, there’s a performance hiding in plain sight that becomes a lot more interesting decades later… This actor’s role is definitely in the latter category. The funny part? He’s been everything from an iconic hero, to a silly B-list villain, to the voice of one of the most popular heroes’ most diabolical villains. And somehow, all three are the same actor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The DC Universe has no shortage of weird casting possibilities. That’s part of the fun. But one forgotten villain performance from the 1990s came from an actor who would go on to become one of the biggest names in superhero animation. He played a completely different kind of character back then, too. Loud, ridiculous, and just a tad bit kooky. Looking back now, that old role might actually explain why he’d be a great choice for two very different DCU heroes.

Mark Hamill Was The Trickster Long Before He Became The Joker

Mark Hamill has been in the DC Universe before. Yep, really… And we’re not talking about voicing the Joker on Batman: The Animated Series. We’re going back to 1990, when Hamill showed up on The Flash TV series as James Jesse, better known to comic fans as the Trickster. If you’ve seen it, you probably remember it. If you haven’t, prepare yourself for some glorious ’90s comic-book nostalgia.

Hamill clearly had a blast with the role. It was Mark showcasing the wild, zany side that he embraced—and put him on the opposite extreme of Luke Skywalker’s personality. The Trickster’s costume was outrageous. His gadgets were ridiculous. The whole thing was over-the-top. And Hamill didn’t hold his acting talents back. That’s the fun part. He played the Trickster like a guy who knew he was the star of the world’s weirdest supervillain variety show. Hamill even returned for the second season’s Trial of the Trickster, giving fans another chance to watch him bounce off the great performance of John Wesley Shipp’s Flash.

Years later, of course, he’d become the voice of the Joker. But comic fans who were paying attention already knew what Hamill could do with a DC villain… Now, more than 30 years later, that forgotten DC role makes you wonder: What if Hamill returned to the DCU, but this time as one of the heroes?

Mister Miracle Could Be A Perfect DCU Role For Hamill

Play video

What if Hamill played Mister Miracle? Scott Free is one of DC’s greatest escape artists. He’s also the son of Highfather, the ruler of the utopian planet New Genesis. That means Mister Miracle inherited the Alpha Effect from his father, who also happens to be the extreme opposite of Darkseid and his Omega Effect. The original Jack Kirby comics portrayed the hero as adventurous and bright. Then, in 2017, as modern comics often do, a darker side to Scott Free’s character was explored. Turns out, growing up on Apokolips under Darkseid can leave one with more than a few psychological scars. So yeah, there’s a little more going on here than escaping from a locked box.

Hamill could have a lot of fun with that. Mister Miracle can vibe with playful energy, but there’s also something darker underneath Scott’s constant confidence. He’s survived Apokolips. He’s escaped Darkseid. He’s been through some stuff. A great actor could balance that naturally. And Hamill has already spent decades playing characters who can hide something behind a smile. That’s a pretty useful trick for Mister Miracle… So, if the DCU eventually dives into the Fourth World, don’t be surprised if comic fans start making this exact suggestion.

Etrigan The Demon Would Let Hamill Get Wild Again

Then there’s Etrigan. Come on. Mark Hamill playing a rhyming demon? You know the internet would lose its mind. Etrigan is one of those characters that sounds completely bonkers when you explain him out loud. He’s a demon bound to Jason Blood, he’s ridiculously powerful, and he has to speak in rhyme. That’s Etrigan. He’s supposed to be a bit over-the-top. And that’s exactly why Hamill makes sense. His Trickster performance proved he isn’t afraid to embrace the ridiculous side of a comic book character. Only Jim Carrey in his prime could give Hamill a run for his money for this role.

Hamill didn’t play the Trickster like he was embarrassed by the costume or the gadgets. He went for it. Etrigan would require the same energy. Plus, there’s the voice. Hamill has already spent decades turning comic-book characters into audio icons—a la the Joker. Give him Etrigan’s rhymes, a little demonic makeup, and a suitably ridiculous cape, and… well, now we’re talking. No, this isn’t a real casting rumor. It’s just one of those fanboy ideas that gets harder to shake once you start thinking about it. The guy who once played the Trickster could someday play Etrigan the Demon. And honestly? That’s the kind of weird DCU casting that would be pretty hard to complain about.

Mark Hamill has already been a hero, a villain, a legendary Jedi, and the voice of the Joker. Why not let him get a little weird again? If the DCU ever needs a Mister Miracle or an Etrigan, there’s a certain former Trickster who might already be the perfect fit… and I’ll be the first to sign the petition. Are there any other DC Comics characters you’d like to see Mark Hamill play in a live-action role? Let us know in the comments below!