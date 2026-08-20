Latest Star Wars: Starfighter Story Tease is Already Dividing Fans

This summer’s The Mandalorian and Grogu was the first new Star Wars movie in seven years, but in some ways, it feels like next year’s Star Wars: Starfighter is the “real” big-screen relaunch for the legendary franchise. Arriving in theaters in time to celebrate Star Wars’ 50th anniversary, the film boasts the exciting promise of exploring an uncharted area of the timeline and will be able to lean on the charms of charismatic leading man Ryan Gosling. When you factor in rumors about possible connections to the New Jedi Order, Starfighter could be the fun, old-school Star Wars film fans have been waiting for. Unfortunately, the latest update about the project already has people divided.

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Speaking with Deadline, Starfighter writer Jonathan Tropper explained his and director Shawn Levy’s approach for the film. “What we wanted to do was to tell a story that was free of (Star Wars) mythology. We were out ahead in the timeline, and we wanted something with as few barriers of entry as possible for new fans and viewers,” he said. “This isn’t a Skywalker saga movie … we’re not dealing with the history of the Rebellion, the First Order, the Resistance or the Empire, we’re kind of beyond all that. It’s a simpler movie.”

As you might expect, Tropper’s quote is generating quite a discussion on social media. In particular, people are hung up on the “simpler movie” portion of the comments. Some fans think this could be what’s best for Star Wars, as Starfighter will be operating with a clean slate. “Not every movie has to be made complex,” wrote one user on X. In contrast, others are worried that this means Starfighter will be a largely inconsequential Star Wars installment a la The Mandalorian and Grogu, which earned mixed reviews partially due to an underwhelming narrative. “Lore isn’t bad, threading it through pre-existing story isn’t a bad thing,” said someone on X, expressing concern about Starfighter eschewing elements of the iconic Star Wars mythology.

Since so little is known about Star Wars: Starfighter at this point (not even a teaser trailer has been publicly released yet), it’s hard to say for sure what exactly Tropper means with his comments. The debate about Starfighter being a “simpler movie” than the ones that came before feels like a case of people reading too much into something and possibly making a mountain out of a molehill. Starfighter takes place five years after The Rise of Skywalker and revolves around a new group of characters audiences are unfamiliar with. It’s reasonable to assume that any narrative connections between Starfighter and the other Star Wars films will be minimal, which is one way Starfighter could be a “simpler movie.” Tropper’s comment doesn’t necessarily mean it’s simple in terms of plot or thematic weight.

Tropper mentioning that Starfighter was designed to be a logical entrypoint for new fans is an important detail. That’s arguably something Star Wars needs as it kicks off a new slate of film releases. Over the past five decades, the franchise lore and timeline has become crowded with a plethora of projects (on both the big and small screens) that flesh out a roughly 67-year period of in-universe history. Thanks to everything that’s been released under Disney’s watch, Star Wars canon has become rather dense, and there’s a lot to keep up with. In some cases, Lucasfilm has been criticized for leaning too heavily on fan service and nostalgia; some of the live-action shows are dependent on knowledge from the animated series, which can be alienating for more casual viewers who just want to watch a fun Star Wars program.

The idea behind Starfighter seems to have been crafting something that can truly stand alone while still harkening back to the spirit and tone of the 1977 original. It’s easy to forget now, but Star Wars was a relatively straightforward space opera when it was first released. Specific details that went into the world building (like the Force) made Star Wars distinct, but at the end of the day, it’s a simple story about rescuing a princess and saving the Rebels from the evil Empire. It wasn’t until after Star Wars became a record-breaking box office hit that it spawned the sprawling franchise audiences know today. Levy and Tropper are hoping Starfighter can be for today’s kids what A New Hope was for them.

It’s important to keep in mind that Starfighter probably isn’t going to completely neglect all of the classic ingredients that make Star Wars, well, Star Wars. Rumored plot details indicate the story is about Ryan Gosling’s Kade Auberon escorting a young child to a Jedi sanctuary, where he’ll be protected from the next generation of villains. There’s even speculation that Daisy Ridley’s Rey will make a cameo, welcoming Flynn Gray’s youngster to her New Jedi Order. That would be a major tie to the sequel trilogy, perhaps paving the way for Simon Kinberg’s trilogy (which might be Episodes 10-12). Starfighter could pull off a balancing act of being a largely self-contained story that still sets the table for what’s to come.