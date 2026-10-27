Stephen King Loves This New Streaming Horror Movie, Which Mixes Two Iconic Monsters’ Lore Into One

Stephen King is looked at as one of the most influential tastemakers of the horror genre, and his words hold a lot of power when it comes to boosting the work of other creators. As Halloween arrives, King has appeared from the shadows for the rare endorsement of a horror film that’s not an adaptation of his work. That new movie is called The Cycle, and it is now streaming on AMC’s Shudder platform. Starring Daredevil: Born Again‘s Deborah Ann Woll and Burn Notice’s Jeffrey Donovan, The Cycle has been hyped for the big twist at the center of the movie, one that has even diehard horror fans sitting up and taking notice of director Jordan Downey.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stephen King calls it "The Thing meets The Silence of the Lambs."



Don't miss THE CYCLE, premiering Friday on Shudder. pic.twitter.com/rJ5Yp8bM3S — Shudder (@Shudder) October 21, 2026

We’ll get the twist that’s making viewers buzz like crazy in a bit; for his part, Stephen King saw The Cycle and posted a favorable reaction, calling it “The Thing Meets Silence of the Lambs.” Admittedly, that analogy is getting a little bit of pushback about its accuracy; then again, King is being careful not to give away too much, even in praise.

What Is The Cycle (2026) About?

Deborah Ann Woll & Jeffrey Donovan star in The Cycle / Shudder

In The Cycle, Woll plays Megan Garland, a forensic anthropologist who aids law enforcement in solving murders. Meg is approached by local cop Ian (Will Hochman) to help explain how a mother and daughter were slaughtered by what looks like an impossibly large animal. Even stranger, a third body was found at the scene: that of Peter Stump (David Myers Gergory), Meg’s missing father, who abandoned her in a panic one strange night thirty years prior.

Even though Peter has been dead for a month, his corpse is still fresh, and no one can explain how it ended up in a field near a double murder. Meg, Ian, and Ian’s dad, Lieutenant Marks (Donovan), all dig into the case, but it only gets stranger. Soon, the thing they don’t even know they’re hunting begins hunting them, leading to a discovery that defies every law of science and combines several big horror tropes into a fresh twist on classic mythology.

MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!

.

.

.

.

.

Why Horror Fans Are Buzzing About The Cycle, Explained (SPOILERS)

Shudder

The big twist reveal in The Cycle is that the film isn’t a typical serial killer investigation: it’s a werewolf movie. Peter Stump turns out to have contracted lycanthropy (the film treats it as a disease) while working on an oil rig, and left Meg and her mom behind for safety, so he could “cure” his werewolf side through all the typical ways found in lore (silver bullets, etc.). When all that failed, Stump killed himself, thinking it was the only way to stop the danger to his family; however, The Cycle‘s biggest twist reveal is that lycanthropy doesn’t need a living host body: a corpse works just as well. Peter Stump’s dead body transforms during every full moon and becomes a living werewolf; when the transformation cycle ends, the creature goes back to being a corpse. That leaves Meg with a major scientific quandary: how do you kill a monster that’s already dead?

The combination of zombie and werewolf lore is one of the nicer twists to a horror film I’ve seen in a while, and creates a whole new dynamic for both the emotional drama (a lost loved one) and creature-horror (werewolves!) to thrive.

Play video

That’s all to say that if you love werewolf lore, The Cycle is worth a look. Even though it’s a low-budget film, as Stephen King indicated, the serial killer story and damaged protagonist are very much in line with The Silence of the Lambs; the special effects work and makeup for the werewolf-zombie is also some impressive throwback work, very much in the vein of John Carpenter’s The Thing.

You can stream The Cycle now on Shudder. Check out our interview with the cast, as well.