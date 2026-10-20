Street Fighter (2026) is More Proof That An Anime Movie Is The Franchise’s Best Bet

Street Fighter (2026) is now out in theaters and is battling for box office glory, with an opening weekend of over $51 million worldwide, $31 million of that earned domestically. The reactions to the film have been divided, with critics souring on it, while audience scores are sitting in the ‘reasonably high’ range on sites like Rotten Tomatoes. The film has a certain “fun” factor going for it, and that could give it legs (and fists) for a bigger box office victory, especially if some memes or clips from the movie manage to go viral.

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However, there is (believed or not) a deeper discussion that is happening amongst those who have seen Street Fighter. Numerous reviews from some of the biggest critics have all highlighted that there is one aspect of the movie that is pretty amazing: the multiple 2D anime sequences that are placed throughout the film (even in its post-credits scene). But ironically, the best part of Street Fighter may be the thing that’s also beating the film down the most.

There’s No Competition Between Street Fighter Anime & Live-Action

Ryu in STreet Fighter II: The Animated Movie Toei Company

For lontime fans of Street Fighter and/or anime, seeing the animated sequences of the new film was nothing new. Just months before the infamous 1994 movie with Jean-Claude Van Damme was released, an anime movie, Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie was released in Japan. It wouldn’t really make its way stateside until 1996, where it became a major cult-hit crossover. It not only successfully adapted the Street Fighter game and lore into an exciting movie; it also was the one of the first examples of anime breaking through to a mainstream American audience via a major brand and licensing deal. Now, over 30 years later, Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie is a certified cult-classic, and is routinely in the discussion as being the best movie adaptation of the game.

Meanwhile, the live-action side of Steet Fighter has been middling, at best. The 1994 film is (rightly) mocked for not even trying to resemble the game in virtually any way. It earned well at the box office ($99.4 million against a budget of $35 million) but was a total no-go as a franchise-starter, unlike its gaming competitor, Mortal Kombat, whose 1995 film adaptation earned one sequel 1997. Instead, Street Fighter tried to mimic the Marvel Cinematic Universe with solo character film spinoffs, starting with Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li in 2009. That venture bombed hard, and Chun-Li (starring Smallville’s Kristen Kreuk in the titular role) is now considered one of the worst film adapations ever made.

20th Century Fox

In fact, Street Fighter‘s greatest acclaimed in live-action has been the series of shorts and web series freleased in the 2010s, Street Fighter: Legacy, Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist and Street Fighter: Resurrection. They kept the brand name alive in the live-action space, and inspired new hope that a reboot film could succeed. Now we have that new live-action films, and what’s the result? It’s inspiring fans to believe that another animated film could work.

It could also be a a decision that as financially motivated as it is creatively motivated. Every Street Fighter movie has been made for less than $100 million but the respective budgets of the ’90s Street Fighter ($35 million), The Legend of Chun-Li ($50 million) and this latest reboot ($82 million) are all significantly higher than the estimated $6 million it cost to make Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie. The animated film earned $16 million at the initial box office, before going on to be a major top-seller on home video.

Paramount Pictures / Titmouse

All in, The Animated Movie has been one of the most profitable and popular releases in the franchise, and if interest is mounting in getting another anime film, it’s something that Skydance-Paramount should consider. Street Fighter (2026) still has a battle ahead to make a significant profit; it may end up in the same territory as the Mortal Kombat film franchise: earning enough to keep the franchise alive… but just barely.

If that’s the case, then Street Fighter is in a uniquely better position than Mortal Kombat, because the studio has the option of choosing the anime format for a sequel, with the infastructure already in place to make it (studio “Titmouse”). The main cast can still get paid a voicing acting fee to keep continuity going, while the potential for the visuals and fight action get exponentially higher than what live-action can achieve. And, if fans are liking it better that way already, what’s left to debate.

Street Fighter is currently playing in theaters. Would you like to see this series go the anime route? Let us know!