Street Fighter Just Tied the 1994 Movie for a Franchise Record, But Still Lost to Mortal Kombat II

It’s been an interesting first few days for Street Fighter. Critics seem to hate it, audiences are loving it, and box office predictions are hedging their bets, with a $31 million opening-weekend projection. But one seriously serendipitous moment has come out of the film’s first weekend in theaters: Street Fighter has brought home the exact same CinemaScore as its predecessor, the 1994 film of the same name. Both films earned a B-, meaning that each scored slightly lower than Mortal Kombat II, which managed to earn a solid B rating when it debuted earlier this year.

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The merits of the new Street Fighter seem to be up for debate, with audiences and critics still locked in the eternal battle of “what makes a movie good?” It’s no surprise that critics aren’t enthused by an over-the-top video game adaptation, with many calling it incoherent and juvenile. Fans, on the other hand, are more than happy with this new revival of one of their favorite franchises, claiming it has everything it needs to be exactly what it was meant to be: a wild, bloody, ass-kicking good time.

Is Street Fighter Really That Bad?

Like with all movies, it depends on who you ask. Art is subjective, and video game adaptations seem to be a line most critics aren’t willing to cross when it comes to what makes good art. Critic Joshua Mbonu says, “Once Street Fighter’s stylish tricks start to wear thin, it’s about as poorly plotted and borderline irritating as most lower-end Video Game movies: sub-par at best, insufferable at worst.” And that seems to be the general consensus: it’s a movie made for fans that doesn’t necessarily bother catering to more casual viewers, ensuring that some things aren’t entirely palatable on a large scale.

Fans, however, are more than happy with the offering, rating it 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, and while some call it just another mindlessly fun video game movie, others feel itcaptures what makes the game so enjoyable and enduring. “Great entertainment. This game captured all kinds of nostalgia moments, made Ryu & Ken the central piece (like the games), and had excellent, fast-paced, but not disjointed, storytelling. Cannot wait for the next one!” said one fan. Another added, “This is a true Street Fighter movie that captures the spirit of the video game. Don’t go in expecting an Oscar-winning film. Just sit back, have fun, and enjoy the experience. If you’re a Street Fighter fan, you’ll definitely appreciate this movie!”

While many video game adaptations do their best to cast the widest audience net, that doesn’t seem to be the script that Street Fighter is following. Instead, it sticks true to the game’s lore and brings what fans have always loved about the series to the forefront, letting the game’s over-the-top nature shine through.