Street Fighter Shows Off Incredible Anime Makeover With New Look

Street Fighter has officially made its way to theaters, and it’s showing a cool new look at its also official anime makeover with a new look showing off the roster. Street Fighter and anime go hand in hand as not only has the video game franchise included many Easter Eggs and references to famous anime and manga releases, but some of the most famous adaptations in the United States are the anime ones. But it was a surprise to find the newest film include major animated sequences too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Street Fighter 2: The Animated Movie is still one of the best and fondly remembered releases for the franchise, and Street Fighter’s new feature film outing perfectly brings back those vibes with fully animated flashback sequences for some huge moments. With animated production by a team at Titmouse (Golden Axe, Among Us), check out the cool anime style poster for Street Fighter below.

Street Fighter Highlights Anime Flashbacks With New Poster

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures / Titmouse

As shared through Titmouse’s official Facebook page, the team is helping to highlight all of the animated sequences that they helped to contribute to the new Street Fighter film. One of the coolest decisions the film makes is to include story materials that happened before the events of the film, but only through animated sequences. With Khang Le serving as art director and Andrius Matijosius providing the character designs, Titmouse delivered essentially what is going to be the closest we’ll ever get to a new Street Fighter animated film at this point.

Street Fighter’s flashback sequences involve Ryu and Ken’s time training under Gouken, and eventually lead to the first confrontation with Akuma before the events of the movie itself. But with this poster, we can also see all of the other characters in this style. It really does beg for a much fuller animated adaptation for the franchise in the future, and was a pretty neat way to sneak more anime onto the big screen in a way that fans might have never expected to see in action. Check out more of how they pulled off these sequences in the special behind the scenes video below.

Will There Ever Be a New Street Fighter Anime?

Play video

Unfortunately for fans of the Street Fighter franchise, things aren’t looking great for its film future right now. The film hasn’t really done well with critics on Rotten Tomatoes nor has been doing well for its initial box office outing. But with that being said, it’s done very well with fans of the original video games and that goes quite a long way. These animated sequences helped to bring those positive feelings to the forefront even more. It’s also not like it’s impossible for it to continue either.

All those involved with the Street Fighter production have teased their interest in potentially continuing with more in the future, and the film itself is open ended enough that it could lead directly into a full sequel. If not, there are already designs and proof in place that a fully animated film project would be a great way to go as well. Would you want to see a new Street Fighter anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!